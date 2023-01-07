The 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League kicks off on Sunday, 8 January, as stated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), and the only game for the week is a south-south derby between Akwa United and NPFL returnees Bendel Insurance.

Sunday’s clash will attract top football dignitaries, such as the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau and IMC Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Akwa United coach, Ayodeji Ayeni, told PREMIUM TIMES his side is fully prepared for Sunday’s derby test. Ayeni, a former Bendel Insurance player, revealed as much in a telephone interview on Friday.

He spoke of his team’s chances in the game and the recruitment process the club embarked on since the departure of some key players during the league hiatus.

While Coach Monday Odigie, the gaffer for Bendel Insurance, is optimistic his team will justify their return to the top flight after 11 years.

Coach Ayeni revealed that all clubs in the country had a hard time because of the fluctuating resumption dates. He revealed that Akwa United has been preparing for over four months now, from low to middle, from middle to high, etc., in terms of training graduation.

“We have prepared mentally, and psychologically since we know the league is starting and one good thing is that we are kick-starting the league. Since we find ourselves in that category of the team that will kick-start the league, I think it’s a great honour, and it isn’t a pressure to us but a normal game like every other league match. I can’t say it’s the stakeholders that attach unnecessary pressure or much expectations on the game. But we are going to take the game like every other game.”

Ayeni, a former Bendel Insurance player, said the match being a derby did not affect how his team prepared.

“The person I am-my tactics, whichever tactics any team adopts; the most important thing is the importance of the game, readiness of the team, the determination, and the zealousness. Bendel Insurance is not a new team. It’s an old folk in Nigerian football history. They have their records, they are a good side. Forget that they are just coming to the NPFL after being away for a while. Their pedigree, you can’t underestimate it and we aren’t taking anything for granted.

The last time these neighbours met was 12 April 2008, when Bendel Insurance defeated Akwa United 3-2 in Benin. But the slim win wasn’t enough to stave off relegation as they finished 20th on the log with 39 points.

Odigie, ahead of the Sunday cracker, said Insurance will be relentless in measuring their performances against the 2021 league champions.

“The team is just coming back to the NPFL, so it is going to be an unfamiliar terrain, but football being what it is, the team has been preparing for the eventual challenge that it is going to face. NPFL is a different ball game from the NNL. The team has been trying to up our performance and preparation.

“And we look forward to the very tough game. Like I always say, we will take the game one after the other as they come. We’ll try to play to justify our return to the NPFL. So we plan to do better in the departments. And hope that we do well to pick something from the game. That is the spirit.”

Odigie continued that his side wasn’t under any pressure, seeing that the league format which is abridged is more of a herculean task.

“So Yes like you said, it might be an unusual league, but there’s nothing we can do about that. The pressure that comes with every game is the pressure we expect from it. For the league, I don’t see it as an ideal, but we have no choice than to face it, do the best we can, and make sure we justify our presence.”

On the 10 million take-off grant and live television broadcast, Ayeni said, “Any league in the world that isn’t streaming on TV isn’t a serious league.

“All of us knew Nigeria had suffered a lot of setbacks because there was no TV coverage for us to sell our market to the world. If Zambia, Zimbabwe, and even Ethiopia can stream their matches on TV live and the so-called giant of Africa (I’m sorry to use that language) we have been on this matter for the past almost six to seven years now, we can’t watch our league on TV. It’s a very serious case and alarming.

“But now, if they can be able to go back to their drawing board, league body, and truly indeed we are lagging in the developmental aspect of our league, it will really help the players. Because if our league is being watched on TV, most of our players don’t need to go for trials.

“Most of our players don’t need to go to all these backdoor leagues because outsiders will watch the league and the manager of any club, and if he sees any player he likes, he will pick it from there.

“It’s going to help the league and the players and the NFF themselves because most of our players will be up and doing and will be known all over the place. So I think it’s a good and welcome development and I really commend the NFF and IMC for bringing it to reality.

“And the money being given to the clubs, I think it’s going to alleviate the pressure on them. The take-off grant will go a long way before many of these clubs get their grants for their various owners,” Ayeni added.

Coach Odigie agreed that the league getting back on television was the best that can happen to the players and the coaches.

“As a coach in Nigeria, I and other coaches will want the best thing. TV rights are a good thing, it helps to bring quality, more attention, and awareness to the league. There are also financial gains that come with it, so every team loves to play where it can be seen.

“It is a welcome development. We look forward to having our league branded in the right way-a league that can be sold in the market. It is a good thing, and I look forward to it being a live game.”

The 2023 PFL season is an abridged version that has two groups and will culminate in a Super Six tournament in May to crown the champions and award the continental slots.

