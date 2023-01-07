In 2023, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will have its 11th anniversary. The football league was the best in Africa and rated higher than the Scottish league when the outlawed League Management Company (LMC) took over its management in 2012.

However, 11 years after that outstanding start, the league lacks a realistic calendar, is unable to retain top talents, and the coaching has devolved into a bygone era with administrators who are little more than the current governor’s puppets.

The 2021/22 season ended on 17 July 2022, and the 2023 season, abridged because of time and the political season, is set to begin on 8 January 2023, with just one game.

On 5 January 2023, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) constituted by the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare after the LMC was declared an illegal body, unveiled a partnership with GTI Group, as a strategic partner for the NPFL.

Nelson Ine, the project director, was contacted by Premium Times, who then sat down with him to discuss why a Nigerian corporation would spend N200 million on a failing brand and product.

First, he corrected the impression that GTI was sponsoring the league. “What we have is a strategic partnership with the NPFL for the development of the league and football generally. That is the arrangement we have with the NFF and the NPFL. It is not a sponsorship per se.”

A veteran of the league, Dayo Ojo of Remo Stars told Premium Times, “I’m aware of the money given to clubs, I saw it on social media.I think it’s a good thing, coming to the league.

“Since I have been playing in the league, I have never seen such. For the IMC to have brought it to the club, I think it’s a good one and it will go a long way in the league. At least 10 million as a takeoff grant is a good one from the IMC,” Ojo added.

But why is GTI investing N200 million in the NPFL?

Ine continued, “Under this arrangement, the whole idea is to try to bring liquidity, to energise this property to ensure it is activated to start generating a lot of revenue. but in doing that, there are certain basic governance structures that must be in place.

“What drives sports and business all over the world is ethics and corporate governance structures; the transparency in the system, and the accountability. You will agree with me that these are things our sports have been struggling with. If you look at sports all over the world, even the EPL, La Liga, and the French league-you find that the top brands in those countries are associated with the league.

“Now the question you want to ask is why are the top brands in Nigeria not associating with our own league. It is a lack of processes and corporate governance structure. What we are looking at doing is bringing a system that is going to outlive all of us; that is not tied to any single individual.”

The EPL was a disaster before it was rebranded in 1992, 20 years before the formation of the NPFL. According to Significance Magazine, “Lightning-fast growth has seen domestic broadcast revenues grow from £633,000 per game, when the first deal with BSkyB was struck back in 1992, to £6.53m [today] in 2014.”

Ian Darke, who has covered the EPL throughout its 30-year history wrote in his column in ESPN said, “As it turned out, the “rebrand” seemed to work. The game tidied up its image for the bigger audience with safer, all-seater stadiums, while the TV cash bonanza eventually enabled clubs to bring top players like Henry, Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp, and Gianfranco Zola to sprinkle stardust.”

Basically what GTI and local investors are trying to do is launder the NPFL’s image, make it an entertainment venue, and try to replicate the successes of Nigerian music acts and increase the value of the major ingredient-the players.

In 1993, Finidi George left Sharks of Port Harcourt to join Ajax. He went straight into the first team and helped them win the Eredivisie and in 1995 the UEFA Champions League. Same as Nwankwo Kanu, who went straight from Iwuanyanwu Nationale to becoming a regular in a high-flying Ajax team. Similarly, Taye Taiwo left Lobi Stars in January 2005 to join Olympique Marseille and made his debut in March. These examples are no more as NPFL stars now leave for Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and the like. For emphasis, Taiwo’s transfer fee was about $300,000 in 2005.

Ine explains further, “Because the NPFL is a national property and is not supposed to be managed as if it is private property. It is not supposed to be tied around an individual, rather it is supposed to be institution-driven, with processes and structures that are transparent-that people can see through; they can evaluate them and there are ways of measuring how they are growing.

How will this strategic partnership aid professionalism in the running of football clubs?

“There is a lot of confusion in Nigeria’s sports ecosystem today. There is a lot of confusion between amateur sports and professional sports and that is where the whole problem starts from; which is what we (GTI) have identified. The confusion of not separating amateur sports from professional sports.

“There is nowhere in this world where professional elite sports are run by the government. It is very clear why we are not getting results-it is so obvious. The change is what we have started and that is why I call it a strategic partnership. We are also going to be having a lot of interface with the clubs. We are starting with the league management, and from there we are taking it to the next level.

“Today as I speak to you, there is a faulty orientation in the ownership structure and management of the clubs. Nobody runs that kind of model. Sometimes I am tempted to call it the poverty model for the development of sports. Why should people be so happy and feel comfortable running a poverty model of an activity that only produces poor athletes and poor coaches that can’t measure with their colleagues in other societies?

In 11 years of existence, NPFL clubs have not won any continental title, or the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN). Referees have not been paid for three seasons and some clubs still owe their players salaries from the last two seasons. So, how will GTI judge their foray as being a success amidst all these foundational challenges?

“There are certain parameters we will use to evaluate how well we are doing,” Ine stated. “One, we have to grow the revenue base of the league…what the league is generating today as revenue is unknown but if we look at the revenue potential of the league, we can say that what we have generated can be likened to like 5% of the potential.

“So 95% of what that league can deliver is untapped. The partnership is for 10 years and the value is limitless. What we have is a strategic partnership. The whole essence of this partnership is to grow the value of the league and put certain processes in place.

“This means we are only taking off with this (N200 million to the NPFL clubs); as the value continues to grow, we expect the value of the clubs to continue to grow. Those are the systems and processes we are talking about.”

What is GTI getting back for this investment? Ine explained that it is not about putting the GTI logo on all 20 NPFL jerseys. “We are working with them in putting the right structures and processes in place.”

“GTI is like a consultant partner. As we grow the value, we will also earn value; earn benefits from this value but there is a basis for these values to be given. Everything is standardised, there is a template running the whole system. There is a system now. As the value continues to grow, the clubs will grow in value, the league property will grow in value, the players will grow in value, the referees will grow in value, and the coaches and all stakeholders will grow in value.

“GTI has developed an extremely unique model to run Nigerian football, which has never been done. We have been able to put structures in place that gives the opportunity to Nigerians to invest in the league through The Nigeria Football Fund, Nigerians are expected to gain some returns on their investments. It is an open-ended fund and we expect the value to continue growing.

“The launching is to activate the fund and the value starts growing. This is the first step of the global project we are pursuing. It is a unique model because every Nigerian has the opportunity to invest in the league, so as the value of the league is growing, they are getting value also on their investment which is quite unique. It is also Nigerians who are going to crowdfund the process of energising the league and getting value.

“We are also under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); these bring transparency and accountability at the highest level. The structure we have designed is not about the world’s best practices, it has even taken it a step ahead of international best practices which I believe once we go into full implementation and we start seeing the outcome, the world will have to learn from what GTI has delivered on this project and Nigerians are going to be happier for it.”

A member of the IMC, Paul Bassey recently told this newspaper, “for five years, I’m one of those who won the league two seasons ago, I haven’t been given a dime.

“[Now] We’ve got somebody who says I can give you 10 million to start. We’ve got someone who said I’m going to pay the referees when we start, we have got someone who says I’m going to put the league on TV. All in three months that’s all we’ve been able to achieve.”

Coach Ayodeji Ayeni of Akwa United reiterated that the take-off grant is a good place to start. “And the money being given to the clubs, I think it’s going to alleviate the pressure from them. The take-off grant will go a long way before many of these clubs get their grants for their various owners.”

With many of the NPFL clubs being managed by states, the fortunes and funding depend on the present political will. A Stears publication in 2020: ‘Why Nigeria cannot fund its football teams’ aptly describes the challenge and the solution.

“When it comes to raising funds, renegotiating corporate deals and seeking alternative sources of income should be a priority. The reality is that the budgetary woes of the sports ministry are symptomatic of much bigger gaps in public funding.

“Nigerian football is fortunate to have an alternative unavailable to the country’s civil servants.We should maximise the opportunity.”

