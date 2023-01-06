The football community has been thrown into another round of mourning following the confirmation of the death former Chelsea legend and Italian star, Gianluca Vialli who passed on Thursday night.

While many are yet to come to terms with the death of Brazilian football legend, Pele, Vialli has joined the growing list of football legends that have departed the earth.

The 58-year-old former Chelsea player was confirmed dead by his family after battling with cancer for five years as reported on daily mail.

According to the statement from the deceased family, they appreciated everyone that stood by Vialli during his trying times.

“We thank the many who have supported him over the years with their affection. The memory of him and his example will live forever in our hearts.”

Tributes showered to former football legend

Old Chelsea fans would nott forget the heroic performances of their striker player cum manager during the 2000s at the European cup finals.

Vialli had stints with several clubs within Italy and England where he shone like a million stars and made heroic achievements.

He also played in the Italian National team, Azzurri for seven years from 1985 to 1992 where he scored 16 goals in 58 appearances. After retirement, Vialli went into management and punditry and was instrumental in Italy’s Euro 2020 success in 2021 as a backroom staff.

According to Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as reported by BBC, Gianluca’s spot in the national team would be hard to fill-up.

“I am deeply saddened. I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle, yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten.

“Without beating about the bush: Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled, in the national team and in all those who have appreciated his extraordinary human qualities.”

At club level, Vialli started his playing career in Cremonese and played for four years from 1980 to 1984 scoring 25 goals in 113 appearances.

He proceeded to Sampdoria and the Genoa-based club was where he registered his name in the hearts of football fans in Italy.

At Sampdoria, Vialli played alongside Roberto Mancini and won the Coppa Italia thrice and the UEFA winner cup in 1989–90 and Serie A a year later.

Sampdoria in their goodwill message recalled the good memories Vialli spent with the club.

😢 | LUCA Una firma per sempre: ciao Luca #Vialli, uno di noi. 💙🤍❤🖤🤍💙 — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) January 6, 2023

“We’ve come a long way together, growing up and searching, winning and dreaming. You’ve arrived little boy, we salute you man. We will remember you as a boy and a relentless centre-forward, because heroes are all young and beautiful and you, since that summer of 1984, have been our hero. Strong and beautiful, with that 9 printed on the back and the Italian flag sewn on the heart. Strongest leader of Sampdoria, paired up front with your ‘twin’ Bobby Gol (Roberto Mancini). In three words: one of us.

“A perception that remained so after having bid farewell to Genoa and the south [of Italy] in tears. That’s right: while raising trophies around Europe with different colours, tracksuits and clothes, Gianluca Vialli was a Sampdorian and the Sampdorians were with Gianluca Vialli. With you, in victory and in defeat, in health and in sickness. In Bern as in Gothenburg, in Marassi on 19 May 1991 as in Wembley a year and a day later. Or like again at Wembley but in July 2021: we were all there in that hug, in that weeping we will never forget.

“We won’t forget your 141 goals, your overhead kicks, your cashmere shirts, your earring, your platinum blonde hair, your Ultras bomber jacket. You gave us so much, we gave you so much: yes, it was love, reciprocal, infinite. A love that will not die today with you. We will continue to love and adore you.”

Tributes from former clubs

Juventus and Chelsea, where he played respectively, also sent out their tributes to the late legend.

Juventus’ statement in part:

In memory of Gianluca Vialli. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 6, 2023

“The most memorable moments of those years inevitably lead to that exultation, after having drawn level in the unforgettable game with Fiorentina in 1994, when the whole stadium was enveloped in a roar and you carried the ball back to the centre circle and said “now let’s go and win it”. And we know that is how it ended.

That Cup, which you lifted to the sky on a warm night in Rome, interspersed with that infinite moment of tears, which began at the moment of the decisive penalty. And those tears were ours. Sweet tears of joy.”

Chelsea’s statement in part:

“As soon as he walked through the door at Stamford Bridge when already a global football star, Luca declared his wish to become a Chelsea legend. It is a target he undoubtedly reached, revered for his work on the pitch and in the dugout during some of the most successful years in our history. Loved by fans, players and staff at Stamford Bridge, Luca will be sorely missed not just by the Chelsea community, but the entire footballing world, including in his native Italy, where he was such an iconic figure.

“Our thoughts are with Luca’s wife Cathryn, his daughters Sofia and Olivia, and the rest of his family and his friends at this terribly sad time.”

