The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, on Thursday, warned that it would no longer be business as usual for match commissioners and referees in the domestic game.

Mr Gusau, while inaugurating in Abuja the committees in charge of the match officials, said those who failed to meet the high standards already put in place would face the music.

“They will be summarily ejected and sanctioned appropriately,” he said.

The NFF President said the Federation had been diligent and statutes-compliant in the selection of members of both the Referees Committee and the Match Commissioners’ Committee.

“Therefore, we expect them to do their job with the highest level of integrity, passion, commitment, and sense of duty,” he said, adding that the onus was now on the committees.

”This is because we will keenly monitor the performances of your appointees — the referees and match commissioners. But we will be dispassionate in our assessment.

“Therefore, anyone found wanting will be thrown out without ceremony, and be visited with further sanctions.

“The NFF is determined to change the narrative in the league and there is no going back.

“Please, help us to have a new league that all stakeholders will be proud of,” Mr Gusau said.

The chairman of the Match Commissioners Committee, Babagana Kalli, pledged that his committee would ensure transparency and integrity in its work.

”We will also focus our searchlight on our appointees in order to weed out those who fail to align with the new dance steps,” Mr Kalli, who is a member of the NFF Executive Committee, said.

Speaking also, Faith Irabor, Chairperson of the Referees Committee, asserted that the narrative would definitely change from the umpires’ side.

READ ALSO:

She said this was important as Nigeria’s football moves to implement the highest standards of probity in match officiating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Match Commissioners Committee has 10 members, including Kalli and Ganiyu Majekodunmi, an NFF Executive Committee Member, as vice-chairman.

The other members are Usman Maulud, Aminu Mammaga, Idris Musa, Anthony Ugwu, Mustapha Razaq, Sabo Dutse, and Kenneth Nwamuocha, with Danlami Alanana as the secretary.

Rabiu Umar is vice-chairman of the eight-man Referees Committee, with James Odeniran, Abraham Zakowi, Waziri Furo, C. C. Chukwujekwu, Bello Abubakar as other members, and Sani Zubairu as secretary.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

