Ahead of Sunday’s kick-off of the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the 20 clubs taking part will receive a take off grant from the league’s strategic partner GTI Group.

The formal public presentation of take off grants to the 20 clubs will hold Thursday at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

According to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) those expected at Thursday’s presentation are the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, the leadership of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) and other stakeholders.

According to the IMC Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, the occasion will afford the Gusau-led NFF opportunity to address stakeholders on the support the football house will bring to upgrade the country’s league to international standards.

“The presentation ceremony will have in attendance, the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, who wants to address all stakeholders ahead of the start of the season to assure them that the football house will support every move to upgrade our league in terms of transparency, level playing ground and improved performance.’’

“It is also a platform for the IMC to make a public presentation of the takeoff grant to our participating clubs to put them on a good pedestal to start the season,” Elegbeleye stated.

The 2022/23 NPFL season is an abridged version, with the 20 clubs split into Groups A and B. The IMC opted for an abridged format to ensure that the league ends in May to align with the international calendar.

The Akwa United versus Bendel Insurance fixture on Sunday in Uyo will mark the official NPFL kickoff.

