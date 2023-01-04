One consistent characteristic of Everton this season has been their inconsistency. Alex Iwobi’s team followed up their gallant 1-1 result away at Manchester City with a dismal 4-1 home defeat to Brighton on Tuesday.

Many believed Iwobi and his Everton teammates had turned the corner, but Brighton condemned them to a humbling defeat at home.

The Toffees trailed by just a goal after the first 45 minutes. The expectation was for Everton to come back stronger for the second half, but they capitulated like a pack of cards, conceding three goals within six second-half minutes.

Evan Ferguson made it 2-0 for Brighton in the 51st minute after the earlier strike by Kaoru Mitoma in the 14th minute of the first half

Quick-fire goals from Solly March and Pascal Gross in the 54th and 57th minutes respectively saw Brighton cruise to a 4-0 lead.

Though Demarai Gray pulled one back for Everton from the penalty spot in stoppage time, it was largely inconsequential in the game’s outcome.

With this, Frank Lampard has now lost three successive home Premier League games for the first time as a player or manager since 2001 and risks losing his job as the Everton crowd turned on the team, booing and throwing smoke bombs on the pitch after Tuesday’s encounter.

Meanwhile, Iwobi was booked in the 75th of the game played at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, the Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho also suffered a home defeat; as they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Tuesday’s loss is the third consecutive defeat for the Foxes who are struggling to keep the pace in the Premier League standings.

Ndidi kept his place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting lineup and was in the thick of action before Rodgers substituted him in the 72nd minute. Before his exit, the referee had booked the Nigerian midfielder in the 61st minute.

Rodgers sent on Iheanacho in the 72nd minute but he could not change the fortunes of the Foxes who are now been feasted upon by every opposition they have met in the Premier League.

Gunners held

At the Emirates, Newcastle United slowed down Arsenal’s momentum as they fought out a 0-0 draw. The Gunners had won 10 games on the bounce at the Emirates before being held by the Magpies.

Referee Andy Madley produced eight yellow cards-four for each side in a game that had many flashpoints and threatened to boil over. The Magpies have conceded a measly 11 goals in 18 EPL matches.

In the day’s last fixture, Manchester United continued their fine run of form with a 3-0 thumping of AFC Bournemouth.

Casemiro, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford were the goal scorers as the Red Devils recorded their eighth clean sheet in 17 League games.

There would be more Premier League matches on Wednesday.

