With a few days until the commencement of the new season of the Nigeria Professional football league (NPFL), some clubs are yet to decide if they will take part.

Recall that the Chairman of the Club Owners’ association, Isaac Danladi, and the Chairman of Nasarawa United had kicked against the abridged season proposed by the Interim Management Committee.

But Paul Bassey, Akwa United Chairman and a member of the new Interim Management Committee (IMC) set up by the NFF, told PREMIUM TIMES the league will begin as scheduled.

Despite the disagreement from the club owners, the league body went ahead with the draws for the season last Thursday, 28 December 2022, as scheduled.

The Club owners claimed the abridged season could crash the league. However, this isn’t the first time they have abridged the league season in Nigeria. In 2019, an abridged version saw clubs like Bendel Insurance, Kwara, Remo Stars, El Kanemi Warriors, Yobe Desert, Niger Tornadoes, and Gombe United relegated. Enyimba won the Super Six with 12 points-a point better than Kano Pillars.

With this, we expected the NPFL to be back after a 175-day hiatus which has left the football clubs idle.

Bassey, in an exclusive interview, said that the claims of the Club owners are “merely distractions”.

“They considered me a saboteur and betrayer. You forget that if I wasn’t in the IMC, I would have supported it because I receive money from my governor. I don’t own a club. I don’t go to meetings trying to puff my shoulders, I have to discuss this with my commissioner and governor about what it’s all about.”

He added that the decision of the NFF is for the IMC to finish the league by May.

“We have a mandate from the NFF and they were the ones that inaugurated us. And the NFF said the league must end in May. Who are you to go against the NFF? You aren’t even a state FA but a club side.

“Nearly all the members of the NFF today are FA chairmen.

“Enyimba chairman and NFF first vice president, Felix Anyansi-Agwu – will he go against the NFF? No!

“So, what are they talking about? It’s a distraction,” Bassey concluded.

