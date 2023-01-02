Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has started strongly in the new year with a Man-of-the-Match performance for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Though Awoniyi and his teammates could only share the spoils with Chelsea, they showed they are ready to fight for their survival in the Premier League this season.

In the end, Awoniyi was voted for the Man-of-the-Match award as Nottingham Forest held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the New Year’s day fixture.

Awoniyi is one of the numerous signings for Nottingham Forest after the club secured a return to the Premier League after several years in the lower division.

The Nigerian striker made the switch to Forest from German club Union Berlin, and he has so far proved his mettle.

In the New Year fixture, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock with his 16th-minute goal for Chelsea as Nottingham Forest went to the halftime break a goal down.

All through the encounter, Awoniyi showed a great deal of composure against experienced Chelsea center-backs Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Nottingham Forest got a deserved equalizer in the 63rd minute when Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier converted a ball through to him by his compatriot Willy Boly.

Awoniyi was quite colossal for Nottingham Forest all game chasing down loose balls and using his physicality against the Chelsea back line.

Though Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper took off Awoniyi for defender Neco Williams in 88th, the loud applause he got from the fans was heartwarming and that was followed by the Man-of-the-Match Award after the game.

Awoniyi recorded 39.7% of the votes defeating goalscorer Aurier with 28.4%, Morgan Gibbs-White with 17.8%, and Boly with 14.1%.

Interestingly, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, was one of those at the 30,000-capacity City Ground stadium to witness the clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

The Portuguese manager was later spotted with the duo of Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis, with who he took pictures together.

But while Awoniyi was the star of the game, his compatriot Dennis was rooted on the bench as an unused substitute.

With games coming thick and fast, the Nigerian duo are expected back in action for Nottingham Forest in a Premier League relegation battle against Southampton on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Joe Aribo is with Southampton, making it an interesting game to look forward to.

