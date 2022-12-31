The Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ended the year 2022 on a losing note on Friday night as Leicester City lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

While Ndidi returned to the Foxes’ starting lineup and was on for about an hour before he was replaced by Youri Tielemans, Iheanacho was a 71st-minute substitute against the Reds.

Iheanacho 26, has started in just one Premier League game this season with his 11 other appearances coming from the bench.

He has scored just one goal and has just one assist in his name this term.

For Ndidi, an injury-plagued season as limited the midfielder to making 12 appearances overall and accumulating 714 minutes of playing time.

He has started in eight of these appearances across 17 fixtures and been used as a substitute on four occasions.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian duo couldn’t save the Foxes as Brendan Rodgers’s return to Anfield, where he was the manager up until 2015, ended in another defeat.

Friday’s outing started on a bright note for Rodger’s side, as the visitors were the first to score from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s sublime finish in the fourth minute.

However, a jinxed performance by Wout Faes saw him scoring two quick-fire own-goals which turned the Foxes to prey and handed victory to the Reds.

The Belgian infamously became the fourth defender in the EPL to score a brace for own goals since Jamie Carragher in 1999 against Manchester, Michael Proctor in 2003 against Charlton and Jonathan Walters in 2013 against Chelsea.

Hammers fail another derby test

The Hammers, as West Ham are widely called, were hammered at home by London rivals, Brentford, who breezed to a 2-0 victory.

This is the second consecutive derby defeat for David Moyes side in one week.

First half goals from Ivan Toney and David Dasilva saw the Bees buzzing to another victory and ending the year on a high note.

Ivan Toney broke the deadlock for the Bees, slotting home a six-yard drop ball following a sluggish attempt from West Ham to Christian Norgaard’s shot in the 18th minute.

The visitors sealed off the win in the 43rd minute through Josh Dasilva who perfectly converted Toney’s flicking pass.

With this latest win, Brentford are up to the ninth spot on the log with 23 points from 17 games.

For West Ham, they are living dangerously just above the drop zone with 14 points from 17 games.

