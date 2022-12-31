There has been an outpouring of glowing tributes for Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who died on Thursday at 82.

Pele’s whose influence transcends the football pitch will be remembered as a uniting factor.

Though world leaders have chosen different words to describe Pele, they are all united about his greatness and how his good deeds will remain engraved in history for several years to come.

From the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, to his United States counterpart, Joe Biden and even those no longer in power, they have all offered kind words to the late iconic football king, Pele.

Here are some of the reactions of the world leaders to Pele’s death…

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pelé play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums). Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended in a goal. I confess that I was angry with Pelé, because he always massacred my Corinthians. But, first and foremost, I admired him …. Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did.”— Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.” –US President Joe Biden.

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.” — Former U.S. President Barack Obama.

RIP Pelé. A hero to so many and one of the greatest to ever grace the game.”- London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries.-INDIA PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts.-ARGENTINA PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ

The game. The king. Eternity.-FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Pele was a true legend; there was no one quite like him. But he also transcended the game and inspired generations on and off the field.-U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

As a child I watched Pele at the World Cup on a black and white screen. My dad told me that he was the best soccer player in the world. Today I think my father was right.

COLOMBIA PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

