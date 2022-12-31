After weeks of speculations, Cristiano Ronaldo has now officially joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year contract.

The Saudi club made the announcement on Friday on their communication channels.

“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, bits and girls to be the best version of themselves” the club wrote on its social media handles.

The Former Manchester United forward will now be slugging it out against the likes of Odion Ighalo, who is already a household name in Saudi.

Having seen his previous United contract mutually terminated, Ronaldo joined the Arabian club as a free agent

As reported by Sky Sports, Ronaldo has signed a deal with Al Nassr until 2025, and he is set to earn more than £177 million per year

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month in an acrimonious manner following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the Old Trafford club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

“I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club’s vision is very inspiring,” the Saudi outfit quoted Ronaldo as saying.

Ronaldo will arrive in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honours, which he would gladly want to add more to.

Among other achievements, Ronaldo has won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, five Champions League titles and four Club World Cups.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo also has two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia trophy in his bulging trophy cabinet.

