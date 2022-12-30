The death of Brazillian football legend, Pele, has drawn plenty of reactions from those in the football fraternity and sports in general.

Described as one of the best players to have played the beautiful game, if not the best itself, Pele commands respect from his peers and he is revered by those that have come after him in the football world.

Even though the name of the duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pops up whenever the debate of who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is on, the two players paid glowing tributes to Pele while admitting his undeniable talents and outstanding achievements

Here are some of the top reactions by football legends as well as some football clubs and national teams.

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé” – Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi, in a post via his Instagram and Facebook accounts, posted a picture of him and Pele in a suit and wrote: “Rest in peace, @pele.

“Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number. I read that somewhere at some point in my life. But that line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed football into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Football and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure. Pelé is eternal!”— Brazilian star Neymar.

”The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.” – French player Kylian Mbappé.

“With the death of Pelé, soccer has lost one of its greatest legends, if not the greatest. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. He made people dream and continued to do that with generations and generations of lovers of our sport. Who, as a child, didn’t dream of being Pelé?” — Didier Deschamps, former player and manager of the French national team

“It will be very difficult to find another Pelé. Pelé had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pelé” — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine coach and Pele teammate in Santos football club in Brazil

“Today football says goodbye to its most beautiful chapter. The man who charmed the world and changed the history of the game forever. You will always be the greatest, because 60 years ago, with all the difficulties you faced, you already did what only a few can do today. The man who dedicated his 1000th goal to children and made our country discover it could be much more” – Brazil player Richarlison

“Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele” – Former English player and broadcaster Gary Linker

“Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world” – Former English player Geoff Hurst

“A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.” – Liverpool FC

“Real Madrid C.F., its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, one of the greatest players of all time.

“Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world” – Real Madrid

“Barca deeply regrets the death of “Rei” (King) Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace” – Barcelona

“Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family” – Wales Football Association

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

