The Nigeria professional football league( NPFL) will kick off on 8 January 2023 as draws for the abridged version were unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the initial disagreement with an abridged system from Club Owners, the long overdue new season will kick off as proposed by the IMC chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

The 2022/2023 season will feature 20 teams, divided into two groups comprising 10 teams each.

Elegbeleye said the reason for the abridged season was because of the late resumption of the season.

Meanwhile, the IMC assured the season would be free of any form of fracas from participating clubs.

Recall that we have known the NPFL for frequent violent activities in the past, but the IMC promises a rancour-free 2022/2023 season would be an exception.

“Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the course of the league. Any club which engages in violent conduct will be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.

“We know what it means to have three points deducted from points already earned by a club in the league.”

He also added that the winner of the 2022/2023 NPFL season will go home with N100 million.

Group A comprises last season’s second runner-up, Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, newly promoted Bendel Insurance, Akwa United, and Enyimba.

Others in the Group A pool include Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United, and newcomers El Kanemi Warriors.

Defending champion Rivers United will lead the contestants in Group B, which include Niger Tornadoes, newly promoted Doma United, Wikki Tourists, and Lobi Stars. Also in the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars, and Bayelsa United.

Just like the 2019 league season, they would play a Super Six tournament at the end of the abridged season, with the top three clubs from each group determining the Champion.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Group A: Jan 8th 2023

Nasarawa United vs Enyimba

Akwa United vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau United vs Shooting Stars

Kwara United vs Gombe United

Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

Group B

Bayelsa United vs Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma United vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers United vs Lobi Stars

Rangers vs Abia Warriors

