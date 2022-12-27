After 23 years, 11 months, and 21 days, Nottingham Forest will face Manchester United again on 2022 Boxing Day. The last time two-time European champions Forest faced United, they conceded eight goals.

The Red Devils defeated Forest 8-1 at the City Ground Stadium on 6 February 1999 to set a record for the biggest away win in the EPL before Leicester blew Southampton away by nine goals 20 years later.

Meanwhile, the game will still be evergreen in the minds of the fans and players as former United player and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær became the super-substitute; as he scored four goals in 13 minutes.

More also, United were on the verge of winning a historic treble and the win at City Ground fortified their chase for the EPL title.

Nottingham Forest confirmed their relegation status because of the matchday 24 defeat to United. They finished the season in 20th position with 30 points.

That relegation lasted 23 years before a return to the English top flight.

Another fact is that Forest have conceded more goals against United, 31, than any opponent in the EPL. Just like in 1999, Nottingham Forest are struggling at the bottom of the EPL table with 13 points.

Old Trafford might birth another history

The last time Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester United was on 17 December 1994, the second meeting of both sides that year, and it was at Old Trafford.

Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce scored for Forest in the 35th and 62nd minutes respectively, while Eric Cantona scored United’s consolation in the 67th minute.

The defeat was United’s second consecutive in the EPL after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal five days earlier. That season saw Nottingham Forest finish third behind Manchester United, who lost to Blackburn by a point.

However, Nottingham Forest’s 1994 squad can’t be compared to the present line-up of Steve Cooper, but the Tricky Trees as we know Forest might show some trickery against Ten Hag boys.

Players to watch

Nottingham Forest will bank on their highest goalscorer, Nigerian player, Taiwo Awoniyi who has scored four goals in all competitions this season just like they banked on Collymore who did score against United and registered over 20 goals at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag’s team has more than enough players to break the underdogs at Old Trafford. In-form Marcus Rashford will lead the team’s attack just as he did against Burnley. The England international has scored four goals in the EPL this season.

Current stats

Manchester United are currently in the fifth position behind Tottenham with an outstanding game against Leeds. Meanwhile, the Devils have only lost once in their last six home games this season, which was against Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening league match.

They have also scored nine goals and conceded four, which is less than what they incurred on the road so far this season.

However, Nottingham Forest have won three games so far this season, coupled with eight defeats and four draws. Their biggest win so far this season was a lone-goal win over Liverpool, which was the second before another similar scoreline against Crystal Palace.

They might surprise United just as they did Liverpool.

Manager’s words

Erik Ten Hag – ‘’First, I was focused on this game and now we go into detail on Forest. They were also playing in the Carabao Cup and we know about all their games as we have followed their restart. We know enough from the opponent, but most important is finally how can we play around that opponent.’’

Steve Cooper – “I hope we’re all motivated to go to Old Trafford and play well. Jesse was there a long time, so it will be an important day for him.

“At the same time, he and everybody else need to focus on what we are in control of and that is the performance. Whatever team we decide to go with, the guys that start the game and the guys that finish the game have to concentrate on what it takes to do well on the day.”

