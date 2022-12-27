The Premier League resumed on Boxing Day but there was no heartwarming result for any of the Nigerian stars that were in action.

At St. Mary’s, Joe Aribo came on as a second-half substitute for Southampton against Brighton but he was unable to save the Saints who suffered a 1-3 loss to Brighton.

Saturday’s loss, the fourth consecutive one for Southampton, saw them drop to the bottom spot, neck deep in the relegation waters.

In the day’s early kickoff, Frank Onyeka was not listed for the derby clash between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

In the end, the Bees blew a two-goal lead as they settled for a disappointing 2-2 draw against Antonio Conte’s men.

Brentford got in front thanks to Vitaly Yanelt’s first-half goal and then Ivan Toney doubled their lead in the second half moments after Harry Kane wanted a penalty kick for what looked like a legitimate foul.

Spurs pulled one back in the 64th minute with Kane heading in a well-tailored cross. The goal ensured Kane preserved the enviable record of scoring in every Boxing Day fixture he has featured in.

Moments after Kane halved Brentford’s lead, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 to set up a dramatic finale.

Spurs tried to snatch the three points in the dying moments with Kane and Heung-min Son coming close but in the end, the spoils were shared between the two teams.

The point moved Brentford on to 20 for the season, while Tottenham have 30 points but lost some ground in their top-four battle.

Home losses

The situation was worse for Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates who despite scoring first lost 2-1 to fellow relegation battlers Wolverhampton.

Iwobi was on for 90 minutes but he failed to put the smiles back on Frank Lampard’s face as the coach now faces increased threats of losing his job.

At the King Power Stadium, two other Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both condemned to a home defeat.

The Foxes were hammered 3-0 by the rampaging Newcastle team.

Chris Wood converted a third-minute penalty to give the Magpies a dream start before Miguel Almiron added a second in the seventh minute.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Joelinton headed in a Kieran Trippier corner to make it 3-0 as Newcastle breezed to their sixth victory on the bounce.

Though Brendan Rodgers brought in Iheanacho and Ndidi in the 71st and 72nd minutes respectively, the duo could not salvage the damage already done as Newcastle zoomed into the second spot on the Premier League standings.

Other fixtures

In the other Boxing Day fixtures, another away victory was recorded at Villa Park where Liverpool cruised to a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

Fulham also enjoyed an away win spree by beating nine-man Crystal Palace 3-0.

