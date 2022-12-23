Cameroonian and Inter Millan goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has announced his retirement from the Indomitable Lions.

This development is coming weeks after he was “temporarily suspended” from the national team over an unsettled rift with Coach Rigobert Song during the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Onana was suspended from the Cameroonian National Team following an unsettled rift with Song over tactical matters.

How it started

The tussle between Onana and Song started after Cameroon’s lone-goal loss to Switzerland during their World Cup campaign. Although the Lions showed class and prevented the Swiss, Cameroonian-born Embolo still slotted a goal past Onana.

According to the BBC, Song wasn’t pleased with Onana’s style of play, venturing outside the penalty area. The goalkeeper recorded 61 touches from the penalty area which was more than any goalkeeper against the Swiss.

Onana’s partying words

However, the former Ajax player penned down an emotional statement in the early hours of Friday, 23rd December, as he bid farewell to the National team stating that the country was first.

In his statement, the 26-year-old said he has achieved his dream of representing the Lions and he won’t cease to continue as a fan.

“Every story, however beautiful it may be, always has its end. And my story with the Cameroon national team has reached this point. Players come and go, but Cameroon always comes before any person or player,” Onana said in a statement.

“Cameroon will always remain the same as my love for the national team shirt and for our people who have always supported us regardless of the difficulties.

“My feelings have not changed. My Cameroonian heart will keep beating and wherever it goes it will fight to always raise the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.

“I will continue to support Cameroon as a fan, just like 27 million Cameroonians do at every game. I can only thank all those who trusted me and believed that I could, he concluded.

Onana just like Ziyech

Onana isn’t the first player to announce his retirement from the national team after a disagreement with his manager, Hakim Ziyech in February 2022, announced his retirement from the Morrocan national team following a dispute with former coach, Vahid Halidozhic.

Ziyech was said to have refused to play claiming to be injured which was contrary to the medical report from the National Team. This then caused a rift between Ziyech and the sacked coach.

However, the Chelsea star was called back to the team by Walid Regragui who assumed the role after Valid was sacked

