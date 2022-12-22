The 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, which was scheduled to begin on 28 December, has been rescheduled.

The new date agreed upon by the Interim Management Committee (IMC)-the new custodians of the league, club owners, and other concerned parties is 8 January 2023.

The new league season, however, will be an abridged version rather than the usual 38-matchday format.

Chairman of the IMC Gbenga Elegbeleye confirmed the fresh developments to the Abuja-based Sports News site, BSN.

He said: “The new season will be an abridged league format, and the IMC is not shifting ground on it.

“The January 8th kickoff has been agreed on by both parties.”

There has been inactivity in the country’s top division since the 2021/2022 league season was concluded in July 2022 with Rivers United winning the title.

Though the quartet of Rivers United, Plateau United, Kwara United and Remo Stars have been involved in continental games since the NPFL went on the indefinite break, the other teams have been idle until lately.

There have been a couple of preseason tournaments and games in recent weeks as teams prepared to resume action after the long break.

The Elegbeleye-led IMC was created to rebrand the league after the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare disbanded the League Management Company (LMC) after a series of meetings with the relevant bodies.

The discussions are not just about commencing the season but on how to make the league better after years of stagnation.

Among the many issues plaguing the league is the inconsistent calendar, while bad playing pitches, poor welfare, and even fan violence have also dogged the league in the past years.

The new season’s draws and itinerary will be revealed on 28 December as agreed.

