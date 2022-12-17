Thirty days and 63 matches have gone by at the first World Cup in the Middle East, and the final will be between two two-time champions, Argentina and France, at the 90,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in Doha. Will it be the crowning achievement of Lionel Messi’s extraordinary football career, or will it be a torch-passing ceremony to the quicksilver Kylian Mbappe?

“We can win it,” said Lionel Messi, while Didier Deschamps, France manager, said, “we can retain it.” Whichever of those two statements comes true on Sunday will bestow legendary status on either party. For Messi, it will be the crowning glory of an already triumphant career, and for Les Bleus, they will become the first team in 60 years to retain the World Cup while Deschamps will become only the second man ever to win the World Cup thrice-once as captain in 1998 as manager in 2018.

France’s first triumph was in 1998 in Paris, and they had to wait 20 years before winning again in Russia in 2018. Argentina’s first win also came on home soil in Buenos Aires in 1978, before Diego “the Hand of God” Maradona achieved immortality with a second triumph in Mexico in 1986.

Argentina came close in 1990, when Maradona again displayed his brilliance and led them to the championship game, where they fell to Germany 1-0 on a contentious penalty kick. France and the Zinedine Zidane headbutt that made headlines during the 2006 final is unforgettable, as Italy defeated France on penalties.

Going into the Qatar 2022 World Cup, FIFA ranked Argentina third and France fourth. Transfer Market put a value of $686 million on La Albiceleste, while Deschamps’ team has a valuation of $1.1 billion, including arguably the best young football player in the world, Mbappe. For emphasis, this French team is shorn of Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante.

After a masterclass performance against Croatia, which Argentina won 3-0, Messi said, “It’s my last World Cup.” “There’s a long way to go until the next one (in the summer of 2026), many years, and surely because of age I won’t get to it,” he stated emphatically. Thus, this is his last chance to win the only title he has not won.

The titles are many, but to state the more important ones: Copa America in 2021, FIFA U-20 in 2005; a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games; five UEFA Champions League titles; three FIFA Club World Cup titles; 10 La Liga titles, and the UEFA Cup of Champions in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has not been coy in saying he will lead the next generation of footballers after the duopoly between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to the New York Times in September, the 2018 World Cup winner said, “I think I’m about to win it [the Ballon d’Or]. I will always say I dream about everything. I have no limits. So, of course, like you say, it’s a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi—you are going to stop. We have to find someone else—someone new.” This was just short of saying “I am the anointed”.

But one match will not define Messi or Mbappe

It won’t be as quick or easy as what they manage at Buckingham Palace daily to change the guard or pass the torch from Messi’s genius to Mbappe’s coronation. From what we have seen in Qatar, Messi will win the Ballon d’Or again in 2023.

The World Cup victory will be more of a gloss than a confirmation. While Mbappe has been electrifying and occasionally unstoppable, Messi’s brilliance has polished and propelled this Argentina team, dragging them all the way to Sunday’s championship match.

They both play for the Qatar-funded PSG and have each scored five goals in Doha, though Messi has four from the penalty spot plus three incredible assists. Mbappe has shown flashes of brilliance, but his France teammates, such as Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, have gradually proven they can be just as crucial.

Messi, 35, today stands alone, aloft the GOAT [greatest of all time] debate podium, with an extraordinary chance to turn legendary into immortality. If he takes Argentina all the way on Sunday, not even Diego Maradona will compare. Can Messi become the greatest football player we have ever seen? Some will say he is already the GOAT; if he lifts the World Cup on Sunday, many more will bow and become believers.

