France have secured their berth in the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after they battled to a 2-0 victory over Morocco’s Atlas Lions Wednesday night at the Al Bayt Stadium.

France’s opening goal came from an unlikely source in their left-back, Theo Hernández, who gave them the lead just five minutes into the game.

According to Opta, Hernández’s opener is the earliest scored by any side in a World Cup semi-final since 1958 when Vavá scored within two minutes for Brazil against France.

While it was looking like the solitary goal by Hernandez will be enough for France to join Argentina in Sunday’s final, the defending champions added one more through substitute Kolo Muani who made it 2-0 44 seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Though the Atlas Lions gave their all until the very last minute, their fairy tale run in Qatar was finally halted by France who are gunning to be the second team after Brazil to successfully defend their World Cup title.

This is the fourth time the French have made it to the final; winning in 1998 and 2018 while losing in 2006

The Game

Having kept it solid at the back for so long in all their previous games, no one expected Morocco to concede barely five minutes into the game but that was the case in Wednesday’s tie

A move orchestrated from the right flank by Antoine Griezmann saw him getting past El Yamiq and after a couple of blocked shots from Mbappe, the ball fell nicely for Hernandes who slammed it home perfectly for the defending champions.

After Morocco found themselves in an unfamiliar situation trailing the game, they were quick to try an attempt on goal.

Azzedine Ounahi with a shot from a distance, curling towards the bottom corner saw his effort saved by Hugo Lloris

France eager to solidify their lead kept the pressure on Morocco and their danger man Giroud came close to getting them another goal but his fierce shot hit the post.

In the 36th minute, Morocco survived a nervy moment as Mbappe and Giroud forced back-to-back saves from the Atlas Lions’ goalkeeper

After surviving the barrage of attacks from France, the Atlas Lions finished agonisingly close to getting the equaliser in the dying moments of the first half when the centre half attempted an overhead kick that required a finger-tip save from Hugo Lloris.

The second half saw a lot of changes from both coaches as they attempted to boost their fortunes.

Kolo Muani got the match-winner for France after a blocked attempt from Mbappe came his way and he tucked it in.

While France will be facing Lionel Messi and Argentina in the final, the gallant Morocco team will be battling against Croatia for the bronze.

