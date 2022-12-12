The Confederation of African Football ( CAF) has made draws for the group stage of both the Champions League and Confederations Cup.
While Nigeria has no representative in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United are the country’s sole campaigner in the Confederation Cup where they have been drawn in group B alongside some ‘heavyweights’
The reigning Nigeria League champions are scheduled to face clubs from Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Congo in the group stage.
A statement from CAF’s official Twitter handle said the pride of Port Harcourt will be playing against ASEC Mimosas from Ivory Coast, Dable Noirs of Congo and Dr Congo’s DC Motema Pembe.
Group B
▫️ @ASECMimosas
▫️ Diables Noirs
▫️ @RiversUnitedFC
▫️ DC Motema Pembe#TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/pZSLjBKlzA
Other groups
Meanwhile, in Group A, Al Akhdar who eliminated Plateau United will be playing against USM Algiers, Marumo Gallants and FC Saint Eloi Lupopo.
ASFA Club of Rabat, who defeated Remo Stars, have been drawn in Group C alongside the Togolese club, Asko De Kara and two Egyptian sides, Pyramid and Future Fc.
Group D is comprised of Tanzanian clubside, Young Africans, Congolese TP Mazembe, Tunisian side, US Monastirienne and Real Bamako of Mali.
While Enyimba are two-time African champions having won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, no Nigerian team has won the Confederation Cup, a narrative Rivers United will hope to change this term.
Champions League Draw
Group A
Wydad Casablanca, Athletico Petroleos, Js KabyLie, As Vita Club
Group B
Al Ahly SC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal, Coton Sport Fc
Group C
Raja CA, Horoya AC, Simba SC, Vipers SC
Group D
ES Tunis, Zamalek SC, CR Belouizdad and Al Merreikh
