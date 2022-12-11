The five-time Ballon D’Or winner who has achieved a great deal of success in the round leather game has been a subject of controversy in the past weeks.

From his acrimonious exit from Manchester United to the perceived wrangling in the Portugal national team that daw Ronaldo starting from the bench in the last two games, there has been bad press for the lethal striker lately.

However, in all the accusations and counter-accusations, Ronaldo insists his love for Portugal is unwavering and his support for his colleagues remains solid as ever.

Ronaldo, the only player to have scored in five different editions of the World Cup, did not hide how desperately he wanted the Mundial in his bulging collection, but he rightly admits the dream is over at 37 years of age.

Read Ronaldo’s full statement here:

Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

Sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions.

