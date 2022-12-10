France are on course to become the second team after Brazil to successfully defend their World Cup title.

Les Bleus on Saturday battled to a 2-1 victory over England to set up a semi final date with giant killers Morocco.

Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring for France in the World Cup quarter-final clash with a low shot which went past Jordan Pickford.

Though the French kept their lead through the first half, they were pegged back when Bukayo Saka won a penalty kick for the Three Lions and was converted by Harry Kane who became the joint all time top scorer for England along with Wayne Rooney.

France however got back in front when their lethal striker and all-time highest goal scorer Olivier Giroud headed in the ball to make it 2-1.

England were given a lifeline when they awarded the chance to draw level from the penalty spot after Mason Mount was bundled over inside Les Bleus’ area.

Even though Kane scored from the same spot earlier in the game, he succumbed to the pressure and blasted his effort high over Hugo Lloris’ bar.

That miss proved costly as Gareth Southgate men failed to find a way back into the game.

