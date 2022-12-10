Lionel Messi scored one and provided an assist on Friday before going on to score in the penalty shootout to help Argentina qualify for the semi-final stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina blew their two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw in regulation time but they prevailed 4-3 in the ensuing penalty kicks to the delight of their fans who dominated inside the Lusail Stadium.

Messi, who is seeking his first World Cup title with Argentina, has been leading by example and he turned up with a match-winning performance for the South American team yet again.

The PSG man with a defence-splitting pass set up Nahuel Molina for Argentina’s opening goal in the 35th minute before calmly scoring from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

While many thought it was done and dusted, the Dutch mustered a remarkable comeback to drag the game into extra time and then penalties before surrendering the semi-final ticket to Argentina.

Wout Weghorst gave Messi and Argentina a huge scare after netting a stunning late brace in the World Cup to send the game to extra-time.

The Burnley striker, currently on loan at Besiktas, was introduced after 78 minutes of the quarter-final clash but made his mark in dramatic fashion.

After pulling one back in the 83rd minute, he completed the remarkable comeback with the last kick of the game to take the game into extra time.

Both teams tried to win the game in extra time with the Argentines creating loads of chances they could not convert.

Just like the earlier quarter final game, the lottery of penalty kicks was needed to pick the eventual winner.

Van Dijk opted for the first kick but Emilo Martinez made the right call for a thunderous save.

Messi took Argentina’s first afterwards and scored to give his side an early advantage.

The Dutch lost their second kick while Argentina extended their advantage.

With Argentina losing just one of their kicks, they ended up as 4-3 winners and will face Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday at the same venue.

This is the first time Argentina are making it to the semi-final of the World Cup since 2014 when they finished as runners-up behind Germany.

To make it to Friday’s contest, Louis van Gaal’s men overcame the USA 3-1 to book their spot in the last eight, while the South American champions overcame Australia 2-1 to stay in the hunt for their their World Cup title.

