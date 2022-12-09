Brazil laughed first but certainly, they didn’t laugh last as Croatia, who have been known to be versatile in penalty shootouts, sent the Selecao packing after a 4-2 win via penalties.

The Samba Boys thought they had done enough for a place in the semi-final when a moment of brilliance saw Neymar scoring in the first half of the extra time.

The goal by Neymar, his 77th for Brazil, saw him equalling Pele’s goal-scoring record.

As the Samba Boys were counting down to the final whistle, their hearts were shattered when Petrovic Bruno stunned the Selecao with a deflected shot past Allison to drag the game into extra time where the Croatians prevailed.

First half

Brazil started well and in the fifth minute, Vinicius Junior put Croatian Goalkeeper to a spot with a left-sided shot being saved by Dominik Livakovic.

However, the Blazzers kept their stands in an early minutes goal despite some miscue passes from their Captain Luka Modric being intercepted by the Brazilian within the first 10 minutes.

Vinicius, having driven past Juran Juranovic in the right flank, failed to complete his exchange of passes with Richarlison but was blocked by Gvardiol in the 20th minute.

The Real Madrid star then missed another through ball from Neymar that was saved by Livakovic in the 21st minute.

In the 33rd minute, Alison Becker parried away a potential header towards Perisic. Meanwhile, Neymar’s second free kick of the day was saved by Livakovic in the 42nd minute.

In the 45th minute, Andrej Kramaric’s attempt was charged for offside to see both sides playing a barren draw in the first half.

Second half

Two minutes into the second half, Brazil put pressure on the Croatian defence with Miltao’s shot leading to an own goal after Gvardiol’s clearance went directly into the net before Livakovic swiftly saved the advancing ball.

The Croatians were still at the mercy of the Selecao for the second time in the 48th minute, with Gvardiol blocking Neymar’s shot and the rebound from Richarlison being ruled offside. However, the RB Leipzig’s defender’s action called the attention of the VAR for a potential handball, but Referee Michael Oliver chalked out the possibilities.

Neymar’s one-on-one attempt was also saved by Livakovic in the 55th minute.

11 minutes later, Lucas Paqueta after picking a loose ball sent a shot towards Livakovic who parried to a corner.

Livakovic again denied Neymar with a stretching save to the PSG player in the 76th minute. Four minutes later, Paqueta’s shot was an easy save for Livakovic.

The last 10 minutes towards the stoppage time saw Brazil’s Militao shooting wide from Anthony’s pass.

Livakovic, however, saved the last effort on goal from Anthony in the 94th minute to send the game to extra time.

Extra-time

Brazil continued to seek an opener while Croatia were optimistic about penalty shootouts as it has been a regular custom for the Blazers, who en route to the 2018 finals via penalties.

10 minutes afterwards, Livakovic denied Brazil another chance with Pedro’s scuffling volley from Thiago Silva’s cross being saved by the Goalkeeper.

In the 103rd minute, Marcelo Brovozic latched Petrovic’s pass wide.

But with the first half of the extra-time facing a deadline, Neymar scooped a goal into the net for the Selecao after receiving a close pass from Paqueta drove swiftly past Livakovic before smashing into the net to score Brazil’s first-ever extra-time goal since 1938 when Lenodias scored a brace against Poland.

With his second goal in the world cup, Neymar has now equalled Brazil’s legend, Pele’s all-time goal-scoring record of 77 goals.

Before the start of the second extra time, both coaches made changes to their squad. Brazil’s coach Tite sent in both Fred and Alex Sandro for Lucas Paqueta and Militao while Zlatko Dalic replaced Mateo Kovacic for Lovro Majear.

However, the joy of reaching the semi-final without the hurdle of a penalty shootout was short-lived after Bruno Petrovic shot was deflected by Marquinhos from substitute Mislav Orsic’s left flank cross past Alison Becker in the 116th minute.

Livakovic then made his 11th save in the game after pulling Thiago Silva’s attempt from Neymar’s free-kick six minutes later to send the game to penalties.

Vsalic dispatched Alison to put Croatia in front while Rodrygo played into the hands of Livakovic.

The Croatians scored the second from Majear, and Casemiro put the Brazilians into the game.

Luka Modric displaced Alison to score Croatia’s third while Pedro scored Brazil’s second.

Alison was too slow to parry Orsic’s bottom corner penalty while Marquinhos’ spot-kick hit the crossbar to end Brazil’s campaign on a painful note.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

