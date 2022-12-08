Brazil defender Danilo was at the pre-match press conference with Coach Tite on Thursday at the Qatar National Convention Centre, where both praised their Croatian opponents and explained why their dancing is an important part of celebrating goals and victories.

Danilo missed two matches due to injury before returning to play at left back against South Korea, filling in for the injured Alex Sandro. “I think we need to wait for Alex Sandro,” he said when asked if he would start at left back against Croatia. “Injuries are the worst that can happen to a player; for me, I am healed and will play on the left, the right, or in the middle. I am at Tite’s disposal, and I know he will make the best decision possible against Croatia.”

They also asked him about Morocco, but he talked about Croatia. “I will speak about the Moroccan team and they will be a danger for all squads, but we are focused on our match against Croatia, which will be a high level match.

“Croatia have scored five goals and conceded two and they have excellent players like (Luka) Modric, (Ivan) Perisic, and (Marcelo) Brozovic, and they are used to playing great matches. We know they are opponents that will try to face up our team, and we have to be prepared.”

A question from a L’Equipe journalist spoke about the change in formation, on the pitch from the 4-4-2 when defending to an offensive 3-2-5 and how the players are coping with the many changes.

“I have played in this position for many years with Manchester City, Juventus, and I think the secret to success is our capacity to change our tactics. Our players are versatile if need be, and we have had like five days to prepare tactically, and over the years, our team is getting better at preparing for these sorts of matches.

Danilo was then asked how he is changing the narrative of his call-up to the team. “For sure, over the years, I understood what fans were asking from me. I understood they liked fullbacks that were more offensive, but over the years, I have been adapting to football through the coaches I have worked with. I have been part of this Brazilian team for some years, and I have sought to focus on the important things and leave the chitchat aside. I have to focus on my job and not on the criticisms.

Tite was asked about the dance routine after Brazil scores and he replied, “I will not comment on those who do not know Brazil or our culture. I will defend our culture, which is also an education for our younger ones.

“It is a connection I have with a younger generation. I am 61 and I work with players like 22, and if I have to dance to be connected with them, then I will dance. The players are the real painting, we as coaches, just participate in the painting.

“We respect our opponents, and we are aware of their culture and their resilience,” Tite concluded.

For Modric, getting to the quarterfinal is not enough, as he promised to give everything to beat Brazil and get to another semi-final. “We did a great thing by getting to the quarterfinal, but we would like to do more. But the greatest match is before us as we face Brazil.

“They are favourites, but we have to be ourselves. If we play our best match, we have a chance of winning. We have our own strength and faith in ourselves, and that is how we will perform tomorrow. We don’t have so much to lose, and we will give our best. It would have been better if this was the final.

Coach Zlatko Dalic added, “There will not be many changes, and we have had great success by getting to the quarterfinals.”

Modric was told that his Real Madrid teammate, Vinicius Junior, has praised him for teaching him a lot. “It is very nice to have the compliments from Vinicius, and since he joined Real Madrid, he has shown his level.

“We have a difficult task to stop him tomorrow, and my teammates know his qualities, and if I have to help to neutralise him on Friday, I will because we are here representing our countries.”

Coach Dalic said the match ahead of will be the most demanding and compared it to the one they played against France at the last World Cup. “I wish it came a bit later-life is such, but, I repeat, Croatia will not rest on our ambitions of winning tomorrow,” he reiterated.

Ultimately, Dalic was also asked about Brazil’s dancing, to which he replied, “This is the way Brazilians celebrate. They demonstrate their unity, their culture, and their joy.”

He added, “I will not like to see my players celebrate like that, but they like to dance. That is their culture,” he added.

