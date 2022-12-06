Portugal showed what they are capable of doing even without Cristiano Ronaldo as they hammered Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday to seal their place in the quarter-final of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

While Ronaldo was left on the bench for 74 minutes before finally getting a taste of the action, Goncalo Ramos showed he’s the new real deal; scoring three goals that effectively sank the Swiss team.

Goncalo Ramos is the first man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup knockout stage game since Tomáš Skuhravý against Costa Rica in 1990. 🎩 ABSOLUTE SCENES. 🤯 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 6, 2022

Ageless Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leo all had a goal each as Portugal cruised to stunning victory and set up a quarter-final date with high-flying Atlas Lions of Morocco.

This is the first time Portugal will qualify for the quarter-final since 2006.

More details later…

