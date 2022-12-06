Morocco on Tuesday qualified for the quarter final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Morocco defeated Spain 4-1 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 at the end of 120 minutes.
Morocco thus become the only African country to qualify for the quarter final in this year’s World Cup.
Details later…
