Samuel Eto’o is in the eye of the storm again, having been filmed in Qatar neck-deep in an altercation with a young man identified to be an Algerian Youtuber.

Eto’o, who is the President of the Cameroon Football Association and also doubles as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador, has been widely criticised on social media space for his seemingly violent conduct.

In the now-viral video, Eto’o was first seen taking photos with fans.

The 41-year-old then appears to take exception to a comment made by an individual whom he charged at.

Those around attempted to keep the duo apart, but there is then a physical altercation between Eto’o and the particular individual

The footage appears to show Eto’o kneeing the man in the face and knocking him to the ground.

Though it was widely agreed that the former African Footballer of the Year would have been infuriated by the young Algerian, many insist Eto’o would have handled the situation better as a public figure and top football official.

Since the video was shared online, it has generated wide reactions, with the majority taking exception to Eto’o’s conduct.

A Nigerian journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar, Suleiman Pooja wrote: “Samuel Eto’o attacked a “journalist” after he was accused of bribing the ref against Cameroon v Brazil.

“He shouldn’t have reacted that way but instead, use the opportunity to address negative narratives about match-fixing in Africa.”

Another Nigerian journalist also covering the World Cup in Qatar, Tobi Adepoju, also shared his take.

He wrote: “The journalist asked Eto’o how much he bribed a referee for a game” – This is the truth right?

Terrible and ridiculous question.

I agree, as a leader Eto’o could have handled it better & use that opportunity to clear the rumour if there was any, leadership skills.

An Algerian journalist, Mehar Mehazi, also added his voice to the debate; condemning both the troll on Eto’o and the reaction by the Cameroon FA President.

He wrote: “Eto’o has been trolled by Algerian fans since Cameroon beat Algeria in WCQ.”

Papa Gassama’s officiating in that match was seen as contentious in 🇩🇿 so fans have been yelling “Gassama” or “Cheater” at Eto’o in public

Still an inexcusable reaction for a FECAFOOT president

Interestingly, a fellow Cameroonian, Ngala Maimo Wajiri who is Media Director, Africa Amputee Football (according to his profile on twitter) also took exception in how his countryman handled the situation.

He wrote: “Eto’o was wrong to behave that way no matter what the guy said. Eto’o is an FA président. He needed to mind his actions. That wasn’t even a self defense move.”

Wajiri later provided updates suggesting that the Algerian Youtuber has been sanctioned by FIFA.

He wrote: “The Algerian YouTuber who verbally attacked Samuel Eto’o, President of Fecafoot, who is also FIFA Ambassador for the 2022 World Cup, has just been banned by FIFA from staying outside the stadiums where the World Cup is played until the end of the competition.”

🔴

Neither Eto’o nor FIFA, the organisers of the World Cup in Qatar, have made any official comment on the despicable incident.

