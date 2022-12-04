Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, are showing dominant form in the build-up to next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Egypt.

Currently camped in Abuja under the watchful eyes of the head coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, the Flying Eagles have been ruthless in the three friendly games they have played so far; scoring an astonishing 17 goals in total.

In their latest friendly at the Fifa Goal Project Football Turf at the weekend, the Flying Eagles hammered the Keffi-Selected Team 7-0.

Halliru Sarki got the curtain-raiser in the fourth minute before Jonas Emmanuel added the second goal 21 minutes into the game.

Emmanuel Ekpenyong made it three to add to the tally before Ibrahim Yahaya’s goal in the 29th minute.

Jonas Emmanuel added his second from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before completing his hat trick a minute after in the 16-yard box to make it 6-0.

The Flying Eagles continued their dominant display in the second half with Obiakor Ifeshinachi wrapping up the goal fest to make it 7-0.

Earlier on Friday, the Nigeria U-20 boys thumped Capital City FC 5-0 in another friendly match.

Forward, Abdurahman Adam sent Capital City goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of the game after Alex Ayuba was tripped in the 18-yard box to give the Flying Eagles an early lead.

Alex Ayuba who was fouled for the penalty doubled the lead for the Eagles in the 31st minute with a low drive to give Bosso’s wards a two-goal advantage before halftime.

Substitute Albert Hillary added the 3rd goal three minutes into the second half before midfielder Daniel Daga’s screamer in the 59th minute.

Hillary added his second of the game and the fifth goal for the Flying Eagles in the 70th minute of the game to complete the rout.

Another scintillating performance was recorded by the Ladan Bosso-tutored side who annihilated Paul E Sports Academy 5-0 on Thursday.

While he is delighted with the form being shown by his boys, Bosso says he expects his Nigeria U-20 boys to get even better as they resume preparations on Monday in Abuja.

The Flying Eagles, seven-time African champions, triumphed at the WAFU B U20 Championship held in Niger Republic earlier in the year to qualify to represent the zone at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The tournament in Egypt will be taking place from 18 February – 12 March, 2023

All four semi-finalists at the U20 AFCON will fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals holding in Indonesia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

