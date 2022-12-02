Luis Suarez may or may not start against Ghana on Friday in the matchday 3 tie in Group H but the 35-year-old former Liverpool and Barcelona striker has history with the Black Stars. Whilst the talk, especially among Ghanaian fans, has been one of revenge for a blatant handball by Suarez, which is believed to have directly denied the Black Stars a historic semi-final ticket.

“I don’t know whether I will play tomorrow,” Suarez revealed in Thursday’s pre-match press conference. “That is left for the coach, but this is my last World Cup. We have good players and all of us would not like to be in this situation, but we are here and we have to try our best to make it through tomorrow.”

Asked whether he ever thought of apologising to Ghanaian fans, Suarez said, “I don’t apologise for the handball because the Ghana player miss the penalty, not me.

“In that situation, the referee gave me a red card and gave a penalty. It is not my responsibility that the player (Asamoah Gyan) missed the penalty. If I gave a bad tackle, I could apologise, but I got a red card and Ghana were awarded a penalty which they missed.”

He also commented on some comments made by Edinson Cavani which seemed to have criticised the Uruguay manager Diego Alonso.

“A football player saying something after the game could be misunderstood because of the emotion, especially after a loss. Journalists don’t need to create so much drama,” Suarez explained.

“I don’t think about the past. Thinking about revenge can take your concentration off the match. Players are used to complaining-why I don’t start or why my teammate gave me a wrong pass but we all have to take responsibility and think about how we have struggled in the past and just perform on the pitch,” Suarez added.

“We still have a great chance to go through,” agreed Coach Alonso. “The squad is strong and united and we have mutual respect for each other and our opponent and we are calm.”

Knowing they have to win, Coach Alonso revealed the Uruguay team have to be confident going into Friday’s match against Ghana. “We have to play to enjoy and be confident. I believe in all my players that they can play freely and confidently, something we have not been able to do till now. I know they will all give their all.

“Every match is different. I don’t think we will experience a similar situation,” as he answered whether he would want Suarez to repeat the 2010 incident if it will help Uruguay get through to the second round.

Ghana is second on the Group H table on three points and a draw could see them through while Uruguay needs an outright win to stand any chance of making it into the round of 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

