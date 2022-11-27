After the shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Argentina returned to winning ways on Saturday against Mexico in their second group game.

Thanks to the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi who scored a goal and provided an assist, Argentina battled to a 2-0 victory over Mexico to keep their World Cup hope alive.

Though Messi was far from his best, he produced one moment of magic to keep Argentina in the World Cup, with Enzo Fernandez adding another of his own late on to secure a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Just as it was against the Saudis, Argentina dominated the possession against Mexico but they were not effective in the final third to break the deadlock.

READ ALSO:

However, 19 minutes into the second half, Messi received a square ball from Angel Di Maria which he drilled past Guillermo Ochoa.

Talented young midfielder Fernandez added a stunner of his own in the final minutes as he took the ball from a corner and curled an unstoppable shot into the corner.

The victory moves Argentina second in the group with three points, one behind next opponents Poland and above Saudi Arabia on goal difference.

Mexico are bottom of the log in Group C with a solitary point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

