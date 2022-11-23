FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has accused western countries and media of hypocrisy over their treatment of Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

According to Betmobile.ru, Infantino accused the West of hypocrisy and insisted that no country had formally asked FIFA to consider moving the 2022 World Cup away from Qatar despite ongoing corruption investigations into the process of awarding it to the Gulf state four years ago.

Infantino suggests Qatar is unfairly judged as a result of Western prejudice towards Middle Eastern countries.

“I’m not going to tell you how I feel about those who make a show out of nothing and then hypocritically pretend that they care about human rights,” he was quoted as saying:

Infantino went on to accuse Qatar’s critics in the Western media of being hypocritical for talking about corruption in Qatar while simultaneously ignoring it elsewhere.

If you are looking for the best odds on the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, then you should get the Melbet app download from Google Play Store and App Store.

What did Infantino say?

In an interview with Swiss television station RTS, Infantino accused the Western world of hypocrisy in its response to Qatar being awarded hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

“I think there is a lot of hypocrisy going on, he said. They want to be part of what we are doing here but at the same time, they want us to do what they want.

Infantino was also questioned on why Qatar had been awarded hosting rights for 2022 – despite Fifa’s investigation into alleged corruption in football, which found that the Gulf state had spent €3bn bribing officials, including former Fifa vice-president Jack Warner.

It was alleged that Qatar used the money to secure support from members during their controversial bid to host the tournament.

But Infantino insists Qatar can’t be stopped because the whole bidding process and rights issues had been concluded a year before he came into office.

The Fifa president defended his decision not to take any action against either Qatar or Russia over World Cups bids, pointing out that some countries are given preferential treatment when it comes to awarding tournaments.

He told RTS: It seems like this problem only happens in some parts of the world.

Background

Infantino believes that a lot of hypocrisy surrounds this decision because no one is talking about Russia hosting in 2018 and Qatar hosting in 2022 despite accusations that these countries were given their respective bids due to bribes.

In another interview with Sky News Arabia, Infantino said “It is almost as if it would be better not to have a World Cup at all than to risk that the quality could be lower than it should be.” He continues by saying “many people don’t want anything new – they just want things to remain as they always have been.”

Infantino thinks there should be more transparency surrounding the voting process and wonders why some countries don’t get awarded the right to host these events. He makes an interesting point when he argues that you’re either happy with what you’ve got or you’re unhappy – so do something to change the situation.

Who are the main protagonists?

Infantino said it was unacceptable that countries from Europe and Latin America were set to host football’s biggest event in 2026. It would be a huge injustice if some countries were allowed to get such a privilege and others not, he said.

The awarding of the 2026 tournament to Mexico, Canada, and the United States have angered officials in Morocco, who had been bidding for football’s most prestigious event for the first time.

However, Infantino insists that Fifa’s decision-making process was democratic as it involved all 209 member nations. The question is whether this is an acceptable democracy or not.

What has been the reaction to Infantino’s comments?

Infantino has come under fire for accusing Western media and politicians of hypocrisy over their stance on Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Infantino was speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said “I would like to say that there is a lot of hypocrisy in this discussion. The European Union is making an example out of Russia by punishing it for what? Democracy? But how many democracies are there in Europe right now? There are none. And you want to punish Russia because democracy is good or bad? You can’t be selective here, democracy cannot be imposed on anyone.”

“It’s not up to FIFA to give lessons about democracy”, he continued. “We are neither qualified nor do we have the intention. It’s up to those who govern.”

Mr. Infantino’s comments are not surprising given that he has been the president of Fifa, which is headquartered in Switzerland, since February 2016. The controversy surrounding Qatar’s involvement in hosting the event was sparked by the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

In an interview with Swiss public broadcaster SRF, Mr Infantino said there is a lot of hypocrisy and prejudice against Qatar because it’s a Muslim country. He said that the United States had killed hundreds of thousands when they attacked Iraq and Afghanistan during their war on terror and Russia had killed many people in Ukraine. He continued his tirade by saying we all want to see football being played everywhere but sometimes you need to be a bit more realistic.

He also said “We have to realize that politics and sports should be separated.”

These comments came shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron told Qatar-owned media outlet Al Jazeera that France would never support any organization or team from Qatar at any level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

