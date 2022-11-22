Manchester United have announced that their contract with Cristiano Ronaldo has been mutually terminated.

The club made the disclosure in an official statement released on Tuesday

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” read a club statement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Many had expected the worse to come after the controversial 90 minutes interview Ronaldo granted Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese star accused Manchester United and coach Erik Ten Hag of betrayal and lack of respect.

United sensationally removed Ronaldo’s pictures from Old Trafford after that interview and promised to take an official stand later which they have now done.

With United not qualifying for the Champions League, Ronaldo had not hidden his desire to leave Old Trafford, but he was unable to force a move in January.

Having failed to leave in January, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner has been reduced to a bit-part player at United and he has a paltry three goals to his name this season.

There have been rumours of Ronaldo planning to join some big clubs after the World Cup, but such reports have not been verified.

Ronaldo who is getting set for action with Portugal in what is his fifth World Cup has equally released a statement.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” said a statement from the forward.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

