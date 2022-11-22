After witnessing at least two goals per game since the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a barren draw was recorded in the Group D match between Tunisia and Denmark on Tuesday.

The Carthage Eagles, who are widely seen as Africa’s ‘weakest’ team at the World Cup, gave an excellent account of themselves against the Danes at the Education City Stadium.

Even though it ended in a barren draw, Tunisia will be proud of themselves, as this is only the second clean sheet they have recorded in six world cup appearances.

The first time they secured a clean sheet was in 1978 against West Germany.

First Half

It was the Danes who had the first go at goal, but the reliable Tunisian defence defended well for a corner kick in the second minute.

Christian Eriksen then sent the corner kick to the Tunisian box, but was chalked out by Tunisian midfielder, Laidouni Aissa.

Afterwards, Tunisia continued to keep the Danes at bay with a confident style of play from their players.

In the 11th minute, Tunisia made an attempt with Drager’s shot being deflected by Andreas Kristensen for a corner.

The corner, however, went off target following Mskini’s tame shot.

The Carthage Eagles could have scored the opening goal after Issam Jebaili poke-in past Goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichels in the 21st minute but the assistant referee was quick to rule it offside.

Another attempt by the Eagles was blown away by Laidouni who went past the Danish defenders, but his final touch was off-target in the 37th minute.

Tunisia continued to flounder the chances that came their way with Jabaili and Ladouni coming close in quick succession.

Second Half

Tunisia started the second half quite impressively, but they failed to maximise their counter-attacks against the Danes.

Denmark thought they had gone in front in the 56th minute but the goal from Andreas Olsen was ruled offside after the winger had received the ball originally in an offside position.

The last 20 minutes saw both sides trying more attempts for what might be the only goal of the game.

Eriksen’s corner in the 70th minute was first headed by Christensen before Andreas Cornelius stretched his feet to hit the flowing ball that slightly hit the crossbar.

However, Tunisians would have been stunned in what may be a last minute goal after VAR overturned a penalty appeal from Denmark after Eriksen’s cross had hit the hands of Meriah in the 95th minute.

With Tunisia holding on for a barren draw, they are the first African team to secure a point in Qatar after Senegal’s loss on Monday.

