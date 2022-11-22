One of the biggest upsets in World Cup history was recorded on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat two-time World Champions Argentina 2-1 in a stunning match at the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi had put Argentina in front from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, as many expected the Saudis to be blown away by the star-studded South American side.

However, the technical prowess of Herve Renard and his closely knitted side turned the table as two well taken goals from Salem Al- Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari in the second half saw Saudi Arabia cruising to one of the biggest victory ever in their history.

With Mexico and Poland, the other two teams in Group C, Saudi Arabia, will fancy their chances of going beyond the group stage in the first World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East.

The victory by the Saudis effectively ended Argentina’s amazing 36-match unbeaten run.

More details later …

