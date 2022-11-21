England’s Three Lions began their 2022 World Cup campaign on a blistering note on Monday as they demolished Iran 6-2 to send a big statement to their critics.

Just like four years ago against Panama, England were on a scoring spree yet again as they pumped six goals past the hapless Iranian side that were clearly subdued in the Group B opener.

The Three Lions scored three in the first half and completed this in the second half.

However, the Iranians as well got some sort of consolation in the second half of the game; scoring one from open play and the other from the penalty spot.

Jude Bellingham set the tone with the opening goal and was subsequently followed by Bukayo Saka as the duo became England’s second and third youngest players after Micheal Owen to score in a World Cup match.

Raheem Sterling’s strike ensured the Three Lions finished the first half 3-0.

The second half witnessed Saka completing his brace, and then, substitutes, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, got on the scoresheet for the Gareth Southgate team.

However, Iran’s striker Taremi Mahedi scored a brace as consolation for the Melli’s.

First half

England as the overwhelming favourites started the game on the front foot with the first set of chances in the game.

The Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was lively with smart saves; including parrying Harry Kane’s cross towards Raheem Sterling with his fingertip. Afterwards, the attempt from the Iranian Goalkeeper led to a concussion after he collided with defender Hosenni.

This led to referee Raphael Claus pausing the game for the keeper to get medical attention who eventually was substituted for Seyed Hossein in the 20th minute after six minutes of delay.

The game then continued from where it was paused with England trying to break the deadlock.

At the half hour mark, Keiran Trippier and Bukayo Saka exchanged passes before the Arsenal winger sent a through pass that was played sideways by Mason Mount.

Two minutes later, Trippier’s corner was headed by Harry Maguire whose effort hit the crossbar.

The moment England fans were waiting for eventually came when youngster, Jude Bellingham, broke the deadlock with a header to Luke Shaw’s cross that wasn’t attempted to be stopped by Hossein in the 35th minute.

Three Lions doubled their lead with another goal from 20-year-old Bukayo Saka who curled a shot after Harry Maguire delivered a pass to him with a header.

The downpouring of goals didn’t stop as England added the third from Raheem Sterling, who directed Harry Kane’s through ball in the 45th minute to record his first-ever goal in a World Cup game.

However, Iran’s chance to get a respite in the game come forth after Shaw’s clueless pass to Declan Rice was hijacked by Ahmad Noorollahi who then sent it to left flank for Milady Mohammadi but the defender’s through pass to Alireza Jahanbaksh was played off target in the 11th added minute of the first half.

Second half

Five minutes before the hour mark, Sterling was denied the chance to register his brace after an Iranian defender parried the Chelsea winger’s effort to a corner. Sterling then assisted Bukayo Saka for his brace in the 61st minute.

Three minutes later, England were punished for their clumsiness after Mahedi Taremi who received a through ball from substitute Ali Gholizadeh, went past Maguire then fired towards Jordan Pickford.

But the Iranians couldn’t hold what could have been a start for a comeback after substitute, Marcus Rashford, made it five within 49 seconds of entry into the game.

Three Lions then wrapped the game with their sixth goal from Jack Grealish who registered his second goal for England following a tap-in from Callum Wilson’s pass in the 89th minute.

Meanwhile, Pickford denied Amzoun a chance for the Iranian to get their second consolation after he parried the winger’s one-on-one attempt with a fingertip that went further to hit a crossbar in the 98th minute.

However, Iran, did get their second consolation goal after referee Raphael awarded the Arabians a penalty in the 102nd minute following John Stones holding Taremi in his shirt during a corner.

The striker took the kick himself as he sent Pickford the wrong way to register his brace a minute later.

