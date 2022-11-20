The reigning African champions Senegal will play a disciplined game against the Netherlands when they get their World Cup underway on Monday, said Aliou Cisse, Senegal manager at the pre-match press conference.

Whilst the media focus was on how Senegal would cope in the absence of the unfortunately injured Sadio Mane, Cisse replied that “We’ve always won our first game. We will play to win without Sadio Mane. We are who we are and we will stick to our identity. We will not reinvent a new Senegal.”

The Lions qualified for the World Cup in 2002 and made it to the quarterfinals after beating France, the defending champions 1-0 in their opening game. They qualified from Group A with five points, in second place, ahead of Uruguay and France.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides with the Netherlands seeking a first triumph at the World after two second place finishes in 1978 and 2010.

Senegal are the African champions-they are not just another team,” started Louis van Gaal. The question is how both teams will deal with the absences of Memphis Depay and Sadio Mane,

“Mane is an extraordinary player. I am a fan of Sadio Mané. When I was manager at Manchester United I tried to get him. I think it’s a big miss for Senegal, but we are also missing our top scorer and assists king (Depay).”

Van Gaal added, “I believe we can become world champions but I also know there are squads with a higher level but we can become world champions.”

On issues bordering on human rights violations by the Qatar country, Van Gaal said, “I will not speak about political issues-I will only speak about this match and I have requested all muy players to stop doing that and focus on Senegal.”