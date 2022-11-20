After several years of counting down, the stage is now set for the first-ever World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will easily pass as one of the most controversial with the attendant bad press gotten rightly or wrongly since it was pronounced as the host up until the eve of the kickoff.

Though in its 22nd edition, only 17 countries have hosted the Mundial while only eight countries have been privileged to lift the trophy.

Brazil, Germany and Italy together have 13 titles (more than half of the total) and they would be looking to extend their dominance, albeit without the Azzurri who, surprisingly, failed to qualify.

The first match of the ‘highly controversial’ 2022 World Cup pitches the hosts, Qatar, against Ecuador and it will be taking place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Though the Maroon, as the Qatar national team are fondly referred to, are not likely to replicate the feats of the likes of Uruguay, Italy, England, Argentina and France who hosted and won the World Cup, they are keen to ruffle feathers in their maiden outing at the Mundial.

Felix Sanchez Bas’s men are competing on the biggest international stage for the first time in their history and they have their eyes on registering a bright start against Ecuador who are returning to the World Cup after an eight-year absence.

Dogged with several allegations; including trying to bribe Ecuador to lose their opening game, the Qatar coach insists his side remains unfazed by the distractions and are ready to make their country proud.

“We are very excited motivated and happy to be playing our first World Cup. We are focusing on how to prepare for the game, to control our emotions and we don’t take anything else into account.

“The best thing that can happen to a team or a footballer is to keep calm, avoid any sort of rumours and noise around you.” the Qatar coach was quoted as saying on ESPN.

While no one expects it to be a stroll in the park, Qatar harbour slim hopes of navigating their way through Group A where they will also face Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and the Netherlands.

If their form in their build-up games is anything to go by, Qatar should at least avoid the infamous record held by South Africa as the only World Cup hosts to crash out in the group stage

Presently ranked 50th in the World, Qatar recorded victories over Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and most recently Albania in their test matches.

Drab opener

Though it could be tension-soaked and somewhat entertaining; especially with the electrifying atmosphere anticipated, the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador does not look like a game that would present plenty of goals.

Home fans were more than delighted when Russia, the last host of the last World Cup, hammered Saudi Arabia 5-0 at Luzhniki Stadium in their opening match.

But for Sunday, while Qatar is not a free-scoring team, the Ecuadorians are equally mean in defence.

The South Americans have recorded six clean sheets in six games since the start of June, but they have only found the back of the net twice themselves, with four of those six matches ending in barren draws.

Though football can be unpredictable sometimes, the football world is expecting an epic tournament in Qatar, where just anything and everything is possible.

Qatar’s possible starting lineup:

Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif

Ecuador’s possible starting lineup:

Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra

Possible scoreline

Qatar 1-0 Ecuador