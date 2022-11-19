Despite the absence of the Super Eagles at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a handful of Nigerians have been assigned different roles in Qatar as the world gets set for the first Mundial in the Middle East.

One such Nigerian is Sunday Oliseh, a former Super Eagles captain and coach who announced his arrival in Qatar through his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Oliseh hinted he would be working in the Technical Expert team, carefully assembled by FIFA and headed by one of the world’s most respected managers, Arsene Wenger.

“Meet the 6 Technical Experts in Qatar, assembled by FIFA Worldwide to bring you Enhanced Football Intelligence (EFI’S) of every game under leadership of “sir” Arsene Wenger; Klinnsman, Zaccheroni, Cha, Oliseh, Mondragon and Zubi. You can get live podcasts after each game from FIFA,” Oliseh wrote on his Twitter page.

A member of Nigeria’s first World Cup team to the USA in 1994, Oliseh was also a part of the Super Eagles’ France 1998 World Cup squad.

Oliseh’s screamer in 3-2 win over Spain during the France 98 World Cup ranks very high among the few goals the Super Eagles have scored at the World Cup since breaking the jinx 28 years ago.

Apart from Oliseh, some Nigerian music stars have been selected to thrill the fans in Qatar.

Aside from David Adeleke, better known as Davido, who featured on the Official Theme Song, the duo of Patoranking and KIZZ Daniel have also been pencilled down by the World Cup organisers for performance during the tournament.

In all, 32 countries will be taking part in football’s biggest event.

This tournament will kick-start with a Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on 20 November.

The opening game will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, while the final match takes place on 18 December at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.