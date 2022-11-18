The last time the Super Eagles conceded four or more goals without scoring was a friendly 5-0 loss to Catalonia on 22 December 1998.

On Thursday, in Lisbon, a World Cup-bound Portugal team, shorn of their biggest name, Cristiano Ronaldo thrashed the Eagles 4-0.

In the seventh game under Coach Jose Peseiro, the Eagles recorded their fifth loss-all friendlies. They say friendlies are not really for the wins, but for education.

The Portuguese tactician will have seen that the Eagles need a new set of centre backs if his ambition to win the next Nations Cup will come to pass.

Below are the players’ ratings.

Francis Uzoho, 90 mins, 5/10

Uzoho was not at fault for any of the goals, though he showed feet of clay when trying to bypass the Portuguese press. He made some decent saves but did not exhibit the ability to organise the defenders in front of him.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, 90 mins, 6/10

Maybe the only bright spot for Peseiro. The Fenerbahce midfielder showed his ability and temperament despite the unfortunate hand ball that led to Portugal’s second goal. He won that back by winning the penalty that Emmanuel Dennis fluffed.

Kevin Akpoguma, 90 mins, 4/10

The Hoffenheim defender, 27, showed he is not made for the international stage. Often, he was caught ball watching and there was no communication with his other centre back.

William Troost-Ekong, 90 mins, 3/10

No matter how this has to be said, Ekong is not the way forward. The Watford man has tried for Nigeria, but now should be the time to go quietly. There was no command of the situation and he still can’t pass if his life depended on it.

Calvin Bassey, 90 mins, 4/10

Maybe the friendly tag gave him the leeway to be slack in his defending and disposition. The Ajax man was more interested in attacking than defending and left lots of spaces behind him for the Portuguese to exploit. And really, what is his best position? Left-back or central defence?

Wilfred Ndidi, 45 mins, 3/10

This was the worst match Ndidi has played for the Eagles, as he was totally ineffectual. I can’t recall the Leicester man making a successful tackle. It could be because of injury, from which the midfielder is just coming back from.

Alex Iwobi, 90 mins, 6.5/10

Iwobi continues to burnish his status as one of the most important creative players in the Eagles. The Everton man was always decisive with his passing and movement and looked miles ahead of his teammates.

Joe Aribo, 68 mins, 5/10

Aribo produced a damped down version of his normally energetic displays, accentuated with flair moments. The tactics where he played close to the No.9 may have affected his display.

Moses Simon, 75 mins, 5/10

The Nantes man was full of running and endeavour, but the end product was lacking. Woeful kicking wasted four corner kicks and three free kicks. From the highs at the Nations Cup, we are back to the frustrating Simon.

Ademola Lookman, 45 mins, 4/10

Lookman was absent in the first half and Nuno Mendes defended him well and negated his influence.

Terem Moffi, 58 mins, 4/10

Very underwhelming offering from the Lorient attacker, who has plundered 10 Ligue 1 goals already. Moffi tried to link play, but there was a serious paucity of goal scoring opportunities created.

Substitutes

Frank Onyeka, 45 mins,5/10

Onyeka was more involved in play and produced a pass that opened up the Portuguese defence in the second half. His last ball can be better.

Samuel Chukwueze, 45 mins, 6/10

Chukwueze came on in the second half and threatened the Portugal defence at least three times. After getting through in the 71st minute when Patricio saved, he also teed up Onuachu in the last minute of the encounter.

Paul Onuachu, 32 mins, 5/10

The top-scorer in the Belgian league showed some nice touches but he seemed to be trying too much to please the manager, in what was his first appearance under Peseiro.He should have tried to get himself into scoring positions instead of trying to link play outside the box.

Oghenekaro Etebo, 22 mins, 4/10

The Cyprus-based midfielder tried to dictate the rhythm when he came on but his intensity on the ball has dipped.

Emmanuel Dennis, 15 mins, 2/10

Not much to add to the missed penalty when he was not the designated taker. He showed that rumours of a big ego could be true, which does not augur well for team bonding.

Jose Peseiro, 3/10

The Portuguese manager is still in the development and construction mode, which means not so much should be taken to heart concerning the heavy defeat. But one glaring note from the seven matches he has managed is that the Eagles have conceded in the first 10 minutes in three, and in the 11th minute in another.