Former Super Eagles player and La Liga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, has picked his outing with the national team at the France 1998 World Cup as his best moment in the national team.

Adepoju is one of the very few Nigerians privileged to make it to three different editions of the FIFA World Cup, having made the cut to the 1994, 1998 and 2002 editions.

Speaking as a guest on the PREMIUM TIMES Twitter Spaces, Adepoju said he still nurses fond memories of playing at the World Cup, adding that it was unfortunate that Nigeria will be absent at the Qatar 2022 World Cup starting on Sunday in Qatar.

The Super Eagles for many years were ‘nearly men’ before finally breaking the jinx and qualifying for the tournament in the United States.

“Yeah, it was a very special feeling, with what had been happening and qualifying Nigeria for the first time. I can’t describe how the feeling was, going to the World Cup, the biggest tournament in the world and representing Nigeria for the first time. It was awesome! And I was ecstatic being in the USA with the experiences I was able to gather. It was a very special feeling,” Adepoju began.

“I will say the 1998 World Cup was my best. I was part of the making, including the Nations cup. During the 1994 World Cup, I didn’t command a starting shirt, a lot of players came in. I was young, and we shared minutes, but in 1998, I participated in all the qualification matches, including the Nations Cup. I would say it would have been better for me if not for the defeat to Denmark in the second round. It was great games, both in 94 and 98,” the Headmaster recalled.

Nigerian football fans fondly remember Adepoju for the classic header he scored in the five-goal thriller against Spain as the Eagles came from behind twice to win 3-2

The 24th-minute header from Adepoju cancelled Fernando Hierro’s 21st-minute opener, which was Nigeria’s first goal at France 98.

While Adepoju was also at the 2002 World Cup, there was less to cheer about as Coach Adegboye Onigbinde left him on the bench throughout the tournament.

“At the 2002 World Cup, I didn’t get to play any games then, the time was going then, and I didn’t get to play any minutes as I saw the matches on the bench. The most important thing is being there to motivate the players that were very young then,” Adepoju revealed.

The La Liga Ambassador in Nigeria admits playing at the World Cup contributed to his career growth, even as he added it was every player’s dream to play on that biggest stage.

“Definitely, you can’t see or say every player playing in the World Cup, every player wants to play in the World Cup even once. I’m privileged to participate in three World Cups for Nigeria and I can say the feeling was too much. The experiences and everything you get there are out of this world. Every player will just want to play in the World Cup,” Adepoju added.