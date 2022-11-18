English-Nigerian player and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, embarked on medical philanthropy in Nigeria in October.

The England international provided needed surgical procedures for 120 kids in Kano.

Saka, who has been scintillating with the League toppers, Arsenal extended his outstanding performance on the pitch to some medically challenged children in his country of origin.

According to MSN.com, Saka, 21, partnered with an NGO known as BigShoe to provide quantitative healthcare services for less-privileged kids.

It was also added that most of the kids are “suffering from diseases like inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias or brain tumours.”

Meanwhile, the surgeries which were done by a team of five doctors in mid-October recorded success with the kids back on their feet.

The laudable achievement is an add up to over 1000 children the NGO, founded in 2006, has embarked on all over the world.

Saka, who couldn’t make it down to Nigeria because of the preparation for the World Cup in Qatar with the Gareth Southgate, England squad said he was excited to help and connect positively with his roots.

Saka is the youngest of two kids from Yoruba parents, Yomi and Adenike Saka, and was born in Ealing, England on the 21 September 2001.

While speaking virtually in a video that circulated by Goal.com Arsenal correspondent, Charles Watts, Saka said he’s “connected” to his roots.

“I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children’s lives easier and better through these surgeries.

“I still feel very connected to Nigeria. For me, it is very important to use my abilities to have a positive impact where I can and I have to say a big thank you to the whole BigShoe team for making this possible.”

Saka following Alaba’s footsteps

Some months ago, another Nigerian-descent, David Alaba, also gave back to his roots with provision of mobile toilets in the Ogere Remo community.

Alaba, who’s also from a Nigerian father and a Philippines mother, was born in Vienna, Austria some 30 years ago.

Because of his birth, the 30-year Real Madrid defender was liable to play for either Nigeria or Austria, which he chose the latter.

But despite years of absence from home, Alaba didn’t forget his father’s hometown, Ogere, where he’s also from the royal family. The mobile toilet project is said to be worth about N13.3 million.