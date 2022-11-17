The Super Eagles are all set for a high-profile friendly with the Portugal national team in Lisbon on Thursday night.

The Eagles will hope to show the world what they can do despite missing out on a slot at the World Cup starting in Qatar in less than 72 hours.

Despite coming up against his home country, the Super Eagles coach, Jose Santos Peseiro, has called on the three-time African champions to go all out for victory in Thursday’s prestige friendly.

Arrival at the Estadio Jose Alvalade #soarsupereagles pic.twitter.com/M2EdEeJioR — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2022

The 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade is the venue of the friendly on Thursday, which will be the first ever between the two countries.

With the absence of Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong will lead the Super Eagles against the Portuguese national team.

Though players like Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah pulled out with injuries from tonight’s tie, coach Peseiro has a decent squad to spring a surprise or two against World Cup Portugal.

Kickoff is 6:45 p.m. Portugal time (7:45 p.m. Nigeria time).

LIVE

Lineups are in and Bright Osayi-Samuel makes a debut at right back while Kevin Akpoguma partners William Troost-Ekong in central defence.

In Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Andre Silva leads the line for Portugal, supported by Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.

Kickoff is just minutes away.

Nigeria’s starting lineup : Uzoho; Osayi-Samuel, Akpoguma, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Ndidi, Iwobi, Aribo; Lookman, Moffi, Simon.

The national anthems of both teams being rendered ahead of the official kick off

The Super Eagles take their turn first ahead of the Portugesse Kickoff.. Portugal get the game underway No clear chances yet for both teams Jao Felix blows off a big chance for Portugal after a miss kick inside the Nigeria box Bruno Fernandez with another bright chance but after his last touch goes over the bar Goal….The Manchester United is back again and it’s a goal.. Fernandez gives Portugal the lead Dalot with the assist… Portugal 1-0 Nigeria Corner kick for Portugal taken by Mendez Andre Silva comes close to doubling the lead for Portugal Jao Felix with a curling effort from outside the box but it is over the bar … Portugal 1-0 Nigeria Bright Osayi having a bright debut for Nigeria on the right flank 30 minutes gone Portugal dominating and deservedly one goal ahead Moses Simon with Nigeria’s first real shot on target but it’s straight into the hands of the Portugal goalkepeer.. Free kick for Portugal… Penalty kick for Portugal… Harsh one for Nigeria.. Fernandez makes it 2-0 for Portugal Uzoho sent the wrong way as Fernandez makes it 2-0 Aribo’s low shot blocked for Nigeria’s third corner kick Portugal are in the same group with Ghana’s Black Stars at the World Cup, they are trying the Super Eagles for size to know what to expect against their fellow West Africans