No one needs to grow grey hair predicting the favourites and underdogs in Group D on the ground that France and Denmark are ranked in FIFA’s top 10, while Tunisia and Australia are outside the top 20 but football is not Mathematics.

Hostilities in Group D get underway on 22 November when Denmark take on Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

France – Les Bleus

Les Bleus come to Qatar with the ghost of the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup looming large on their minds. But the Coach Didier Deschamps-tutored side will be out to avoid a repeat of that abysmal defence of their 1998 title. Apart from this personal history, holders from the previous three editions namely Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014, and Germany in 2018, didn’t survive the group stage.

Talent is not a problem for France, the problem lies in players’ inability to combine hard work with their versatility. The defending champions suffered huge blows with the injuries to Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante but the midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to come of age in Qatar.

FIFA Ranking: 4

Player To Watch

It is hard to choose between Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. The former recently won his first Ballon D’ Or and he is expected to carry French hopes and aspirations after missing out four years ago. Mbappe is currently regarded as the most talented youngster in the world. If they can sheathe personal egos and forge a common goal, this France team could go all the way again.

Denmark – De Rød-Hvide (The Red and Whites)

The Danes were one of the surprising teams of the last edition in Russia only to lose to Croatia on penalties in the round of 16. They came close to glory at the 2021 European Championship going all the way to the semi-finals despite Christian Erickson’s cardiac arrest. It is on record that Denmark beat France twice in four months in the UEFA Nations League.

Eriksen is back and will pull the strings from midfield even though Coach Kasper Hjulmand told everyone to calm down and not put the players under pressure. Expect Hjulmand to stick to his 3-4-3 formation against strong opponents and a more attack-minded 4-3-3 against weaklings.

FIFA Ranking: 10

Player To Watch

A healthy Eriksen with his crafty footwork, immaculate set-piece service, and vision to unlock defences, will be the talisman to lift the Danes in Qatar.

Australia – Socceroos

The busy schedule and Aussies’ bumpy road to qualification which saw the Socceroos play a gruelling 20 games that featured two group stages, a regional playoff, and an intercontinental playoff can wear out any team.

It is no small achievement that Australia kept their heads above the parapet of unbelief as coach Graham Arnold continued to say to all doubting Thomases back home that they won’t be coming to Qatar to make up the numbers.

FIFA Rankings: 38

Player To Watch-Ajdin Hrustic

Look no further than 26-year-old playmaker, Hrustic, who played a pivotal role in Eintracht Frankfurt’s fairy-tale run which saw the German side clinch the UEFA Europa League last season. He will shoulder Australia’s hopes and aspirations in Qatar.

Tunisia – The Carthage Eagles

Of all the teams in African qualifiers, the Carthage Eagles got an easy draw, beating Mali on both legs to book a passage to Qatar.

Known for their age-long antecedent of coming to the World Cup to make up the numbers, the North African nation is yet to find its way past the group stage in five World Cup appearances and it remains to be seen if they can prove otherwise in Qatar.

FIFA Rankings: 30

Player To Watch-Ellyes Skhiri

Skhiri will be key to Tunisia’s campaign in Qatar. This talented box-to-box player has turned out to be a vital defensive cog in the heart of Tunisia’s midfield. He has an unrivalled ability to intercept and win second balls, as well as snuff-out attacks. He has come of age, and there is no better platform to display his talents other than the World Cup.

Group D Predictions

France will labour against Denmark which they’ve not been able to tame for some time now. But Les Bleus will pick two wins over Australia and Tunisia to emerge with seven points while Denmark is highly tipped to beat Tunisia and Australia and then share the spoils with France. As for Tunisia, a possible win over Australia could see them bow out with three points while the Socceroos will turn out to be the group’s whipping boys.

Matches

22 November 2022

16:00 Denmark v Tunisia

22:00 France v Australia

26 November 2022

13:00 Tunisia v Australia

19:00 France v Denmark

30 November 2022

18:00 Australia v Denmark

18:00 Tunisia v France