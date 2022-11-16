Four days are left until the start of the World’s biggest football gathering known as the FIFA World Cup and countries like Argentina in group C will seek to relish the Mexico 1986 memory in Qatar.

Aside from the sportsmen that will present in the competition, a stat from Al Jazeera also projected that the first of its kind November to December World Cup will be expecting a population of over 1.2 million fans from nooks and crannies of the world.

Group C

A serious contender, consistent performers, a wild card, and an underdog comprise this group. Argentina towers over Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia. Mexico and Poland should compete for the second spot, while Saudi Arabia, the underdog, will seek to spring a surprise.

Argentina – La Albiceleste

Argentina will be participating in their 18th world cup challenge this year in Qatar and will seek to win the third title after they last won it in 1986. Aside from the USA, Argentina stands as one of the founding fathers of the World Cup when it started in 1930.

La Albiceleste are not only one of the favourites for the knock-out stages as they have progressed to the next stage in all but three in their history of participation. They have only been eliminated thrice in the group stage -1958, 1962, and 2002.

This 2022 vintage seems to have an excellent chance of taking home the trophy for a third time as they come to Qatar in enviable form. The Lionel Scaloni-led side’s last loss was to Brazil in the Copa America in July 2019-more than three years.

The South Americans are on a 35-match unbeaten run with plans to add to that at the World Cup. The last time Argentina was beaten was at the Copa America in 2019 against Brazil. Aside from Messi who is their best player by far; players like Larturo Matinez, Lisandro Martinez, and Angel Di Maria, will pose a formidable threat to any team.

Fifa Ranking : 3

Player to watch: Lionel Messi

As he did in 2021 at the Copa America, none other than the amazing Messi will be the inspiration for his team as they pursue what will be his greatest triumph. Additionally, it’s quite likely this will be the PSG star’s final World Cup. The Argentine star still needs to win the World Cup to match Diego Maradona’s record after winning Copa America.

Poland – The Eagles

Poland will be featuring in the World Cup for the ninth time. The European country has had quite fortunate runs in the biggest football event having won a medal which was bronze in 1974 and 1982.

The Eagles’ path to the world cup came with the disqualification of Russia, due to the ongoing war after they were runner-up to England for them to beat Sweden in the final playoff.

Coach Czesław Michniewicz has a compact side that can spring a surprise in Qatar. Outside the extraordinary free-scoring Lewandowski, there is the midfield ingenuity of both Piotr Zielinski and Nicola Zalewski, who can create out of nothing. They will believe they have a chance to at least get through to the next round.

Fifa Ranking: 26

Player to watch– Robert Lewandowski

The country’s captain, most capped, and highest goalscorer, Lewandowski, will be the main talisman for the Eagles. Especially in terms of goals.

Mexico – El Tri

Mexico might not be a world power when it comes to football but they were among the founding countries of the 1930 inaugural World Cup tournament. They have participated 16 times with their best outing at the 1970 and 1986 editions where they made it to the quarter-finals.

They were not overly convincing in the qualifiers but no team should discount these Mexicans coached by Gerardo Martino. old war horse and captain Héctor Herrera still tackles aggressively in central midfield while they can score goals, especially if Raul Jimenez can get match fit in time.

Fifa Ranking; 13

Player to watch: Hirving Lozano

The bustling Napoli forward can do many things but the key is that he will run all day, harassing defenders and trying to create one-on-one situations with the last opposing defender. With 16 goals in 59 appearances, Lozano will seek to guide his country to at least another quarter-final spot.

Saudi Arabia – Green Falcons

The Herve Renard-led side will seek to continue from their last World Cup adventure where they were able to pick three points in all three group games during their sixth World Cup participation.

Despite qualifying for the World Cup with two games to spare, the Green Falcons are the underdogs in Group C. That means qualifying for the next round will be by miracle. According to The Athletic, the Saudi team might suffer from inadequate exposure as their players are mainly home-based.

Fifa Ranking: 51

Player to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari

The Saudi Arabian captain plies his trade with his home club, Al Hilal where he has made name for himself on the Asian Continent. The winger has spent all his playing career with the Saudi-Arabian giants scoring 47 goals in 207 appearances. His goals will be needed in Qatar.

Group B Prediction

Argentina and Poland are the most likely to advance to the next round. Mexico, on the other hand, may show some class against Poland, whom they will meet for the second time in the World Cup—the first meeting ended in a 3-1 defeat to the Tricolor in 1978.

Despite a two-month preparation period, Saudi Arabia may not reach the three points it earned in the last edition. Their style of play has evolved, but their opponents are more sophisticated than their normal Asian opponents.

Argentina should win at least two matches, against Mexico and Saudi Arabia, and get at least a draw against Poland. The first match between Poland and Mexico is very important and the winner could be the second-placed team in the group.

Matches

22 November – Argentina v Saudi Arabia

22 November – Mexico v Poland

26 November – Poland v Saudi Arabia

26 November – Argentina v Mexico

30 November – Poland v Argentina

30 November – Saudi Arabia v Mexico