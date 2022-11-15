Ailing former captain of the Super Eagles, Henry Nwosu, is to be transferred from Delta State, where he is currently receiving treatment to a more well-equipped hospital in Lagos on Wednesday.

This is to upgrade his treatment to avoid an untimely demise.

Segun Odegbami, a former teammate, raised alarm over Nwosu’s worsening health condition on Sunday, and he gave the hint of transfer to the Lagos-based medical facility.

Odegbami made the update available to our reporter and explained that the Lagos State Government has thrown open the door of its best medical facilities for the ailing footballer, adding that the Delta State on its own part has agreed on the agreement

“24 hours after yesterday’s alarm on Henry Nwosu’s health status, the earth has moved. There is some hopeful news to report. I believe it is right and proper to give an update. His health status remains the same – going southwards.

“Positive reactions have, however, been pouring in. Many concerned Nigerians are offering to lend support in any and every way possible. That now appears to create a problem – the nature and coordination of the support Henry Nwosu needs and can get, and how to offer it outside of any direct financial contribution to anybody,” Odegbami said.

“The Delta State government has fulfilled its pledge by taking full financial responsibility for all of Henry’s care in Asaba. With his deteriorating situation, however, everyone in the loop of the conversations since yesterday has agreed that Henry needs to be moved immediately to a higher level of medical facilities and care,” he added.

“The Governor of Lagos State, on being informed about it, directed immediately that the doors to Lagos State’s best medical facilities be thrown open to Henry. The Delta State government has been informed about this new plan and they are happy to cooperate and make it happen ASAP. The pledge by the Imo State government still sustains and all they need is information on developments”, he wrote.

“One of the big telecommunication companies in Lagos has made contact and wants to know what help is needed. They will be kept informed, just as the Femi Otedola Foundation will need a clearer picture of what is to be done. Members of Henry Nwosu’s family, his sisters that have been passing through this hell with him since February to date, are happy to have some guidance and better coordination of the specifics of what should be done,” Odegbami stated.

“They have immediately done the essential correspondences seeking approvals and proper documentation. Members of the St. Finbarr’s College Old Student Association all over the world are a driving force behind these new developments and are involved at every level of the coordination, with the leadership of PFAN in close tow,” he emphasised.

“The modalities to effect the transfer of Henry from Asaba to Lagos is in motion and, hopefully, will be concluded tomorrow [Wednesday]. God willing, everything working to plan, Henry should be in Lagos on Wednesday with his full medical report preceding his arrival at a Lagos State specialist facility.

“Meanwhile, this is to thank all those that have kept me busy all day trying to put some order and organisation in arrangements. They will all be adequately and duly credited at the right time for their invaluable help.

“For now, the task that must be done with the support of all is Henry’s transfer into the care of the Lagos State government where the best facilities to deal with his immediate situation are available, and facilities to move him abroad, if the need arises, can be more easily found.

“Henry Nwosu, MON, must not die!” Odegbami stressed.