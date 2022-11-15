Five days, until the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and England’s Three Lions are optimistic ‘football, can finally come home.’ From November 20 to December 18, the largest football event, which is also the first in a Middle Eastern country and the second on the Asian continent, will host 32 countries and over 500 players and staff.

Group B

This group appears to be the most hit-or-miss group, as well as the most unpredictable group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, we believe England will feel they are head and shoulders above the United States, Wales, and Iran.

The United States, Wales, and Iran are ranked 16, 19, and 20 by FIFA, respectively, and have enough talent to produce shocking results, particularly if the top-ranked England team fails to bring their A game to Doha.

England – Three Lions

A semi-final loss in the 2018 World Cup and another final loss to Italy in the Euros cast doubt on the Three Lions’ ability to win it all in Qatar. While some players have been injured or have lost form, the team’s spine appears to be ready to compete for at least another semi-final spot.

England’s Three Lions are the most successful team in this group, having won the trophy once, in 1966. This is their 16th World Cup appearance, and they will seek to improve on their fourth-place finish in 2018.

Gareth Southgate decided he needed James Maddison in the 26-man team, a decision that could prove decisive in the latter stages of the tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 5

Player to Watch – Harry Kane

Kane has two goals less than Wayne Rooney’s record of 53. This mark could be broken in the group stage as the captain attempts to lead his country to its first men’s international title since a triumph on home soil in 1966.

USA – The Yanks

The United States’ best finish in football’s (soccer) grandest tournament was a quarter-final appearance in the 2002 edition in Seoul. They’re back in Asia twenty years later, hoping the omens are still good.

Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has had a tumultuous relationship with the team’s supporters, with many believing he is not doing a good enough job with the abundance of young talent available. They have an exciting midfield with Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna, and the experienced Weston McKennie, but their inexperienced forward line could be their Achilles’ heel in Qatar.

FIFA Ranking: 16

Player To Watch – Christian Pulisic

Pulisic remains the main talisman, and a lack of club appearances will force the USA captain to put in more than his usual 100% effort.

Wales – The Dragons

Their last three games in Nations League A were losses to Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. These defeats have sowed doubts in the minds of their supporters, but Iran and the United States lack the pedigree of the countries they lost to. And they will be naturally inspired when they face England, giving them a chance to advance.

Robert Page’s team can be counted on for effort and hard work, but they lack a killer instinct and there is only so much effort that will achieve without genuine talent. Scoring goals will be crucial when they face the United States on November 21.

FIFA Ranking: 19

Player To Watch – Gareth Bale

Bale is aware that this is his final appearance as Wales’ talisman and captain. The question is whether he is physically fit enough to lead the Dragons in Qatar. His club form has been dismal, but his sparkle when playing for the national team has not faded.

Iran – Team Melli

Iran appears to be the group’s whipping team but they could end up as the surprise. Nobody is talking about Carlos Queiroz and his band of merry-hitters. They have no expectations other than to do themselves and their country proud, particularly on their own continent. Iran has a potent forward line that will score goals.

Despite the fact that the squad is mostly based in obscure European leagues and at home, the astute Queiroz has forged a team that is difficult to play against. They have conceded three goals in their last five matches, two against Algeria and the third against fellow World Cup contenders Senegal.

The overarching strategy will be to stay solid at the back and try to create chances for the likes of Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, and the recovering Sardar Azmoun through Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Saman Ghoddos.

FIFA Ranking: 20

Player To Watch

Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto is a consummate and productive forward and has scored 13 goals already this season in the league, cup, and five in the UEFA Champions League.

Group B Prediction

England and the United States are the favourites to advance to the next round, while Iran and Wales are expected to be eliminated in the group stage.

These are just possibilities. Based on history, the United States and England will play another draw, or the Americans may defeat the Three Lions. This should be the most difficult game in the group.

Both the United Kingdom and the United States expect to defeat Iran. Wales vs. England is a too-close-to-call derby, though England should win. Wales may show tenacity against the USA, resulting in a draw.

England should finish first with either seven or five points, with the other three competing for second place. Matches against England could be pivotal for the United States, Wales, and Iran.

Matches

21 November 2022 England v Iran

21 November 2022 USA v Wales

25 November 2022 Wales v Iran

25 November 2022 England v USA

29 November 2022 Wales v England

29 November 2022 Iran v USA

