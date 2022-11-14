It is seven days to the kickoff of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the anticipation is building. Although the competition may have been marred by controversies surrounding Qatar’s human rights records, which have not really gone down well with some western media, it won’t stop the greatest show on earth from going ahead.

We start our countdown to the world’s biggest sporting fiesta with previews of Groups A where host and debutants Qatar, reigning African champions Senegal, three-time World Cup finalists, the Netherlands; and four-time visitors, Ecuador, are all packed.

Group A

Qatar – The Maroon

Looking at the teams in the group which comprises Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands, it is difficult to argue against the widespread belief that host Qatar will just make up the numbers, having no history in the tournament. As hosts of the competition, many do not really fancy their chances as they line up against crack sides like the Netherlands, African champions Senegal and an in-form Ecuadorian side, who are out to correct history books.

Having prepared well with a series of international friendly matches against some of the best teams in the globe, Coach Felix Sanchez’s Maroon, as they are fondly called, will seek to punch above their weight while depending on their home support to make the cut in their first major World Cup in history.

FIFA Ranking: 50

Player to Watch

Almoez Ali will carry Qatar’s hopes and aspirations, although the country may not have any players with a significant influence on the international scene. With 42 goals in 85 games, Ali holds the all-time record for goals scored by Qatar and will be motivated to help them break the odds and advance to the unlikely second round.

Ecuador – The Tricolour

The Ecuadorians are in strong shape and have only suffered one loss in their last 14 games, albeit eight of those games ended in draws. They have scored just two goals in their last five games, which has cast doubt on their ability to advance in Qatar. This will be their biggest encumbrance.

Although they set a record with 27 goals in a single CONMEBOL qualifier, some analysts believe their home field’s high altitude, which typically favours the home team, made Ecuador’s success in the qualifiers possible.

Fans may be sure that the Tricolor won’t be easy prey for Qatar, the Netherlands, or Senegal even though there won’t be any advantage-gaining altitude in Qatar.

FIFA Ranking: 44

Player To Watch

Old war horse Enner Valencia will hope to bring his wealth of experience to the side with an average age of 25.

Senegal – Lions of Teranga

Given the embarrassment of riches at Coach Aliou Cisse’s disposal, the current African champions enter this competition as one of the strongest teams that might be the surprise factor in Qatar.

The Lions of Teranga should be unfazed by their talisman Sadio Mane’s recent injury scare and can score even without the Bayern Munich star, who has a 50/50 chance of making a comeback before the end of the group stage. With a little luck and Mane fully recovered, Senegal can hope to get beyond the group stage.

FIFA Ranking: 18

Player To Watch

All eyes will be on Sadio Mane, who has been the team’s talisman for the last five years and led them to a first-ever Africa Nations Cup triumph last February.

Netherlands – Oranje

The Oranje is a team packed with talent and led by a very experienced manager in Louis van Gaal. They possess the experience and panache required to win any tournament, and head into their opening game with Senegal, boasting an intimidating record of a run of 15 matches unbeaten (W11 D4). Their last loss was to the Czech Republic at Euro 2022 in June 2021.

The healthy mix of veteran experience and young talent has been working well for them and coach Louis van Gaal will task his boy to keep up their high-pressing game and hope that luck finally smiles on the three-time World Cup finalists, in 1974, 1978, and 2010.

Player To Watch

Memphis Depay has been the go-to player in the qualifiers and seems a different player when he plays for the Netherlands.

FIFA Ranking: 8

Group A Prediction

After losing to Senegal and the Netherlands, Qatar will exit the competition in the group stage despite having a solid chance to draw with a goal-shy Ecuador.

In 20 of the previous 21 World Cups, the hosts advanced to the second round of the competition, but Qatar will likely join South Africa as the second host nation to fail to advance from their group.

With two losses against Senegal and Holland, Ecuador will leave the competition with just a point from Qatar. The Dutch appear to be in a strong position to win the group with nine points after victories over Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador, while Senegal should join them after victories against Ecuador and Qatar.

