Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, has raised alarm over the worsening health condition of a former national teammate, Henry Nwosu.

While expressing fear over Nwosu’s medical condition, Odegbami in a statement on Sunday said there is a need for urgent proactive measures to save the ailing former international.

According to Odegbami, Nwosu, who was the youngest player in the 1980 AFCON winning squad, can no longer sit or eat by himself and he is also suffering from memory loss.

He also stated that Nwosu cannot talk audibly anymore, stressing that in the last week, the condition has worsened.

“The sad news I received this morning is that Henry Nwosu’s health is not getting better. His condition is worsening by the day. We must do everything we can not to let him die.”

An official of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, (PFAN), visited him at the Asaba General Hospital yesterday. Henry’s situation was so bad that the official could not make himself take any pictures of him to show the world, Odegbami added.

He noted that despite a plethora of recent support, the reality on the ground is that Nwosu, who apart from playing, also coached some of Nigeria’s national teams, has been in the same hospital for six weeks.

Odegbami lamented that Nwosu’s situation has worsened.

“He can no longer sit without support. He cannot walk, is losing his memory; no longer eats and has to be fed with liquids only. He is losing his sight and hardly recognises people anymore; he cannot even talk audibly again.

“Help has surely come from the Delta State Government. It took up full responsibility for Henry’s previous, present, and even future medical bills.”

His home state of Imo has also pledged to provide similar help. Several other philanthropists, including the Femi Otedola Foundation, have also expressed a desire to help, according to Odegbami.

“Whilst we are very grateful to the hospital, to the governments of Delta and Imo State, and to everyone lending a hand, it is clear that other medical options need to be examined and urgent steps taken to halt his slow slide to death. Henry Nwosu must not die with all this available and promised support.

“He needs a higher level of medical attention. The Specialist section of the Asaba General Hospital handling his case may be doing all it can, but the physical evidence before us is that his health is worsening, and he needs a higher level of medical intervention, NOW.

“To save Henry’s life, we must explore other options. Particularly that of taking him abroad or any known higher level-medical facility in Nigeria, for additional opinions and care,” he added.

“PFAN has consulted with Henry’s immediate family members and they agree that other opinions on his health condition must be explored quickly. The Femi Otedola Foundation may send a specialist to see him in Asaba in the next few days for additional assessment and opinion on his health status and what to do differently to help the former international football player and captain of Nigeria’s national teams.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to join the family in praying for Henry Nwosu’s recovery,” Odegbami reiterated.

