Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United go into the World Cup break on a high after a last-minute 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Just like last week’s defeat to United’s neighbour, the Marco Silva-managed side was silenced by a last-minute strike from Garnacho in the last minute of the game.

Christian Eriksen scored his first United goal in the 14th minute to give Ten Hag’s team the lead, but former United player Daniel James equalised for the London side with a fine strike in the 61st minute.

However, the visitors had the last laugh as Eriksen teed up Garnacho to extend United’s record of 122 premier league games unbeaten while leading till halftime.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not named in the matchday squad, Anthony Martial started as the No.9. Bernd Leno denied the Frenchman who was seeking his first EPL goal since returning from injury in the 50th minute.

Garnacho came on for Anthony Martial in the 72nd minute and it proved an inspired substitute as he scored in the third minute of added time.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa continued to rise on the EPL table under their new manager, Unai Emery, as they recorded their second consecutive league victory in a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton.

Brighton took Alexis Mac Allister after just 48 seconds but Danny Ings levelled for the Villains via a spot kick in the 20th minute, which was how it stayed until the interval.

However, Brighton were punished for wrong choices made in the front of goal with Danny Ings completing his brace in the 54th minute.

